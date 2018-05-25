PREVIEW: Local lads to take on Leicestershire side in T20 double header

Have your say

Hunts will field an entertaining side in their T20 double header against the Leicestershire Academy at Ramsey CC on Sunday (May 27).

Michael Cafferkey skippers a side that includes talented Craig brothers Harrison and Conor of Oundle Town CC as well as top teenage talent Josh Smith from Market Deeping CC.

Hunts skipper Michael Cafferkey.

The first of the two matches is scheduled to start at 11am.

Squad: M. Cafferkey (Ramsey), J. Smith (Market Deeping), Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports), C. Craig (Oundle), J. Mousley (Saints), B. Hussain (Weekley & Warkton & Ketton Sports), P. Rowe (Ketton Sports), M. Milner (Peterborough Town), J. Mathys (Easton-on-the-Hill & Ketton Sports), H. Craig (Oundle), M. Duncan (Ramsey), J. Dumford (Uppingham).