PREVIEW: Huge blow for Peterborough Town ahead of a massive weekend, top-of-table clashes and the start of the John Wilcox Trophy

Peteborough Town have suffered a huge blow as they prepare to visit reigning Northants Premer Division champions Old Northamptonians tomorrow (May 12).

Rob Sayer, the Leicestershire first-class all-rounder who starred in a welcome Town win over neighbours Oundle last weekend (May 5), has been ruled out for six-to-eight weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Peterborough Town before their win in the Northants Premier Division over Oundle, front, Mohammed Danyaal, Kieran Judd, David Clarke, Asim Butt, Varish Bajaj, back, Alex Mitchell, Lewis Bruce, Rob Sayer, Jamie Smith, Mark Edwards, Chris Milner.

Sayer picked up the injury fielding as a 12th man for his county at Durham on Monday (May 7). Town were already without Lewis Bruce (wedding) and recent signing Mark Edwards (work commitments) - two more key men in the win over Oundle - this weekend when Town also have a tough first-round tie in the National Club Championships at home to Banbury on Sunday (1pm).

Fast bowler David Sayer is back, while second-team slow bowlers Richard Kendall and Matt Milner have been added to the team along with in-form teenage batsman Danyaal Malik.

“It’s just been one thing after another this season,” Town skipper David Clarke stated as bad injury news followed a 20-point dediction for an admin error.

“A tough enough game at ONs with Rob in the side just got a lot tougher.

Bowler Richard Kendall has won a first-team call-up.

“It’s a shame as we played really well against Oundle. We got off to a good start and dominated pretty much the entire match. It was an excellent performance and Rob was in great form.”

Banbury are a leading Home Counties Premier Division side and will provide stiff opposition at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

Town v ONs: D. Clarke, D. Malik, D. Sayer, A. Mitchell, K. Judd, J. Smith, C. Milner, M. Milner, A. Butt, V. Bajaj, R. Kendall.

Oundle host Northampton Saints at Milton Road in the Premier Division tomorrow (noon)

Bourne need to transfer their T20 form into the Premier Division as they are next-to-bottom after two rounds of matches. The Abbey Lawns club won the first round of T20 Winkworth Cup matches on Bank Holiday Monday to lift their spirits ahead of a league game at home to Woodhall Spa tomorrow (noon). Market Deeping are at Lincoln.

There’s a Cambs Division Two derby at Castor tomorrow when Stamford Town are the visitors to Port Lane (12.30pm).

Ufford Park host Blunham on Saturday in a clash between the early-season joint leaders.

The Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy starts on Sunday (May 13, 1pm) with two first round clashes.

Division One outfit King’s Keys host Ufford Park of Division Two, while there’s a lower division clash between Werrington and Nassington.

The top two in Rutland Division One Ketton Sports and Bourne clash at Pit Lane on Sunday (1pm) when two perfect winning records are on the line.

FIXTURES

Saturday, May 12

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Northampton Saints.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon): Bourne v Woodhall Spa, Lincoln v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Histon v March Town.

Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Stamford Town, Ufford Park v Blunham.

SUNDAY May 13

NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

First round (1pm) - Peterborough Town v Banbury.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

John Wilcox Trophy (1pm): King’s Keys v Ufford Park, Werrington v Nassington.

Division One (1pm): Ketton Sports v Bourne.