PREVIEW: England T20 star to play at Peterborough Town

Peterborough Town could be hosting a current England T20 international at Bretton Gate on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7).

Fast bowler Tymal Mills has signed for Suffolk this summer after failing to secure an IPL contract. Suffolk take on Cambridgeshire in two T20 matches at Bretton Gate (11am and 2pm starts).

Mills is not fit enough to play any other format so he’s keeping his eye in between internationals by playing Minor Counties cricket.

Cambs also have two T20 fixtures against Herts at Bishop’s Stortford on Sunday.

Rob Sayer is Peterborough Town’s sole representative. Skipper James Williams is joined by his clubmate Sam Rippington.

Cambs: B. Howgego, E. Ballard, L. Pepper, C. Guest, R. Sayer, J. Sykes, S. Rippington, R. Gordon, J. Williams, N. Jeyaratnum, P. Summerskill.