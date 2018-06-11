PREVIEW: Derby game off, but plenty of local T20 action this week

Have your say

Market Deeping have conceded tonight’s (June 11) Stamford KO Shield quarter-final to neighbours Bourne after failing to raise a side.

The teams had already clashed in the Winkworth Cup, Stamford Charity Cup and the Jaidka Cup with Bourne victorious on every occasion. Deeping did win the Lincs Premier Division clash between the sides in April.

Ufford Park do host King’s Keys and Uppingham entertain Stamford Town in Shield quarter-finals tonight (6pm). Castor are through to the semi-finals as scheduled opponents Nassington withdrew from T20 cricket before the season started.

Stamford Town are also in action in a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final at Ketton Sports tomorrow (June 12), a match brought forward as Stamford are hosting a seven-a-side competition next week.

Bourne’s scheduled home Jaidka Cup semi-final on Wednesday (June 13) against Wisbech has also been postponed as the Fenmen are struggling to raise a side. A new date has yet to be arranged.

The Jaidka Cup semi-final between Ramsey and Peterborough Town at Cricketfield Lane is still set for Wednesday.

FIXTURES

Monday, June 11

STAMFORD SHIELD

Quarter-finals

Ufford Park v King’s Keys, Uppingham v Stamford Town

Tuesday, June 12

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-final

Ketton Sports v Stamford Town

Wednesday, June 13

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final

Ramsey v Peterborough Town.