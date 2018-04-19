PREVIEW: Deeping are backing their kids rather than splashing the cash

Market Deeping insist they will continue to grow their own cricketers rather than splash the cash on greedy local club players.

It’s much more common these days to see players flit from club to club, from season to season, with money the deciding factor.

Bourne skipper Pete Morgan.

But Deeping skipper Dave Sargeant opposes that policy. He will continue to put his faith in his talented kids and hope that amateur import, Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Facithria Perrera, can add a touch of class as Deeping chase a top-half finish in the Lincs Premier Division.

Last summer Deeping flirted with relegation for a while before finishing strongly to secure an eighth-place finish (out of 12).

Deeping have lost star youngster Nick Green who will play in Leicestershire because of his attachment to the first-class county’s academy

And they have also lost Aussie off-spinner Zac Simmonds, who is staying Down Under, and opening bowler Ashley Fisher who has returned to Newborough.

“We are committed to bringing our own players through,” Sargeant insisted. “We don’t want to just pick them though, we want to get them involved.

“We have produced a few good ones lately and it’s great for the club that someone like Nick Green can move on to play for a first-class county. We would never stand in anyone’s way.

“There is a lot of player-movement between clubs these days. It doesn’t sit well with me, but it is what it is.

“We suffered a dicey start in the Lincs Premier Division last season, but we pulled away from the bottom because of our fantastic team spirit and attitude.

“That spirit will again serve us well this summer.

“We also showed what we are capable of when we beat Bourne easily at home.

“I’m expecting big things from youngsters Josh Smith and James Hook this season. James has wintered in Australia so his form should be good and if Facithria is as good as I think he will be, we could have an enjoyable and successful season.”

Deeping open their Premier Division campaign with a tasty derby at home to Bourne on Saturday, April 21 (noon). It’s not certain that Facithria will arrive in time to play.

Bourne have retained the same squad that finished in a creditable third place last season. They warmed up for the start of the season with a tour of Sri Lanka.