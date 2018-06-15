PREVIEW: Charity Day at Newborough CC

Have your say

Newborough Cricket Club having designated tomorrow (June 16) as their annual Sue Ryder Charity Day this year.

They are at home to Ramsey in Division One of the Hunts League and apart from a great game of cricket there will also be a raffle, cake stall, refreshments and a bar.

The event is sponsored by Dalrod, who will be providing the playing shirts and match sponsorship on the day.

Last year’s charity day raised over £800 for Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall, Peterborough.

The event is on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/204527610345986/