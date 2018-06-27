PREVIEW: Big hitters on parade at Bretton Gate for the Jaidka Cup Final

Bourne’s Josh Bentley could be forgiven for quaking in his boots ahead of tonight’s Jaidka Cup Final at Bretton Gate (June 27, 6pm).

Bentley, who was playing for Uffington, was the bowler smashed for six sixes in an over by Ramsey’s Aussie ace Jake Towerton in a Rutland League game last weekend. Ramsey provide the opposition in tonight’s final and Towerton will spearhead the Rams’ batting.

Josh Bentley.

Towerton finished on 218 not out last weekend, but he will find the Bretton Gate boundaries harder to clear which will cheer Bentley who is in a Bourne squad which lacks star batsmen Pete Morgan and young Notts Academy star Joey Evison, who cracked a ton in the semi-final win over Wisbech.

Bourne, winners of the Jaidka in 2016 and runners-up to Peterborough Town last season, will still start favourites as they are proven T20 specialists. Jack Berry, Sam Evison and Carl Wilson are three classy sluggers capable of taking any bowling attack apart.

But Ramsey will take confidence from their comfortable semi-final win over the holders. Skipper Michael Cafferkey is a class act, although it was brother Jordan Cafferkey who blasted the Peterborough Town attack.

Relatives of Dr Jaidka, the man who has the competition named after him, will present the trophy to the winners tonight.

Ramsey's Aussie ace Jake Towerton.

Probable teams

Bourne: Jack Berry, Jordan Temple, Sam Evison, Rob Bentley, Josh Bentley, Carl Wilson, Quewin O’Connor, Tom Dixon, Matt Kidd, Ben Slack, Colin Cheer

Ramsey: Michael Cafferkey, Jordan Cafferkey, Taylor West, Ollie Stevens, Jon Cade, Elliot Cafferkey. Charlie Morrison, Jake Towerton, Matt Duncan, Mark Saunders, Tom Hodgson.