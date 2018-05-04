PREVIEW: Big Bank Holiday weekend for Bourne and Market Deeping, March on the move at last, champions at Peterborough Town

Have your say

There’s competitive T20 action available at the Abbey Lawns, Bourne on Monday when the host club start their defence of the Winkworth Cup.

Bourne take on Grantham and neighbours Market Deeping in a triangular tournament (from 10am) with the winners moving onto finals day later this month.

Star Eaton Socon signing Joe Dawborn is lying in wait for March Town CC.

The Winkworth Cup is the T20 competition for Lincolnshire. Bourne qualified for the national rounds by beating Woodhall Spa in the final last summer and will be favourites to triumph again even though they lost easily to Deeping in a Lincs Premier Division game a fortnight ago.

Market Deeping host Louth in a league game tomorrow (May 5, noon) when Bourne have the daunting trip to perennial champions Bracebridge Heath.

March Town make a belated start to their Cambs Division One campaign when they travel to the lovingly-assembled Eaton Socon team.

Among Socon’s close season recruits was fast bowler Joe Dawborn from Peterborough Town. Dawborn has stepped down a level after claiming the most Northants Premier Division wickets four seasons in a row.

Ramsey and Wisbech Town are at home to Waresley and Saffron Walden respectively.

Stamford Town welcome Thriplow to Uffington Road for the first Cambs Division Two home game in the club’s history. Ufford Park are at Huntingdon and Castor travel to St Ives.

Reigning Rutland Division One champions Wisbech Town are away to Peterborough Town on Sunday (May 6, 1pm).

Saturday, May 5

Northants League

Premier Division (noon): Peterborough Town v Oundle.

Division Two (noon): Earls Barton v Peterborough Town 2nds.

Division Three (12.30pm): Oundle 2nds v Weldon.

Division Eight (1pm): Oundle 3rds v Old Grammarians 2nds.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Premier Division (noon): Bracebridge Heath v Bourne, Market Deeping v Louth.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Eaton Socon v March, Ramsey v Waresley, Wisbech v Saffron Walden.

Division Two (12.30pm): Huntingdon v Ufford Park, Stamford v Thriplow, St Ives v Castor.

Sunday, May 6

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (1pm): Ketton Sports v Grantham, Oundle v Bourne, Peterborough Town v Wisbech, Weldon v King’s Keys.

Monday, May 7

WINKWORTH T20 CUP

(from 10am): Bourne v Grantham v Market Deeping (at Bourne).