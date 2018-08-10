Peterborough Town won’t let their season fizzle out

Peterborough Town don’t intend to let their Northants Premier Division season fizzle out.

Town bowed out of the National T20 Cup at the last 16 stage last weekend leaving them to concentrate on the league. Unfortunately Town were also beaten by Horton House in a Premier Division clash last time out leaving them with much to do to catch top two Finedon and Old Northamptonians.

Town probably need to win their final six matches starting with a home clash with Geddington tomorrow (August 11, noon).

“It was ultimately a disappointing weekend,” Town skipper David Clarke stated. “We played poorly at Horton, but we lost nothing in defeat to Slough who were very strong.

“To get to the last 16 of two national competitions is something we should be proud of as we gained positive national recognition for the club as well as Hunts and Northants cricket.

“It’s important now we don’t let the season fizzle out. We still have a chance of the title, but we will have to play our best cricket for the final six matches.”

Clarke cracked 92 against Horton and an unbeaten 72 in the T20 semi-final win against Kibworth to sail past 1,000 runs for the season.

Oundle and holders Wisbech make a second attempt to play their John Wilcox Trophy semi-final at Milton Road on Sunday.

The winners will play either Grantham or Barnack. They play their semi-final on August 19.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, August 11

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Peterborough Town v Geddington.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Grimsby v Bourne, Market Deeping v Boston.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Foxton v March, Ramsey v Eaton Socon, Wisbech v Godmanchester.

Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Thriplow, St Giles v Stamford Town, Ufford Park v St Ives.

Sunday, August 12

RUTLAND LEAGUE

John Wilcox Trophy semi final (12.30pm): Oundle v Wisbech.

Division One(1pm): Bourne v Ketton Sports, Grantham v Oundle, King’s Keys v Barnack, Peterborough Town v Weldon.