Peterborough Town through to national area final, Edwards huffs and puffs to blow the House down, Bourne stay top, Wisbech end Ramsey winning streak, Castor topple title favourites

Ufford Park skipper Joe Harrington bowling for Ufford Park against Old Leysians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town set an imposing 40-over target of 272-6 as Josh Smith struck 78 and skipper David Clarke made 52. Smith’s first 11 scoring shots were all boundaries.

But the visitors pulled off some spectacular late hitting before accepting defeeat in a high-class clash. Town will now host East Anglian Premier Division side Cambridge CC in the area final on Sunday, June 27.

Bourne were well beaten by eight wickets at home to Carrington & Cavaliers in their second round tie at the Abbey Lawns. Former Notts professional Bilal Shafayat cracked an unbeaten 83 for the winners.

Chris Milner’s first Northants Premier Division ton and 65 from Josh Smith set up a 162-run Northants Premier Division win over Horton House on Saturday (June 5). Mark Edwards helped himself to 6-35 as Horton were shot out for 106.

Town are up to fourth, ahead of Oundle who they visit this Saturday (June 12). Oundle lost by five wickets at Geddington in their latest outing.

Bourne remain top of the Lincs Premier Division with six wins out of six after Jack Berry’s 6-29 completed a 72-run victory over Scunthorpe. Pete Morgan (67no) got Bourne up to 192-6.

In Cambs Division One Wisbech ended the three-game winning streak of Ramsey at Cricketfield Lane. In-form Josh Bowers struck 62 of the winners’ 262-9 which was enough for victory despite a fine all-round display from Michael Cafferkey (79 & 4-47).

March suffered a dramatic late collapse at the hands of Scott Chamberlain (6-29) as Stamford Town pulled off a 17-run win. March lost their last six wickets for 26.

Castor toppled Division Two title favourites Newmarket by five wickets thank to a terrific all-round display by Stuart Dockerill (55 & 4-28).

It was a grim day for Ufford Park though as they lost to an Old Leysians side who had been without a win. Skipper Joe Harrington (54 & 3-38) couldn’t save Ufford from a 34-run defeat.

City CC registered back-to-back wins in Rutland Division One as they saw off Market Deeping by 5o runs. Tanvir Hussain (92) and Usman Sadiq (54) top scored in City’s 267-6. March conceded their fixture against neighbours and league leaders Wisbech.

RESULTS

ECB CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP KO

Peterborough Town 272-6 (Josh Smith 78, D. Clarke 52, S. Saleem 32) beat Hadleigh & Thundersley 244-9 (Jamie Smith 3-51) by 28 runs.

Cavaliers & Carrington 168-2 (B. Shafayat 83no) beat Bourne 167 (S. Evison 49, C. Kruger 36, J. Berry 27) by 8 wkts.

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

Geddington 189-5 (D. Costello 2-26) beat Oundle 185 (H. Craig 42, M. Hodgson 30) by 5 wkts.

Peterborough Town 268-3 (C. Milner 102, Josh Smith 65, D. Clarke 47) beat Horton House 106 (M. Edwards 6-35) by 162 runs.

LIncs Premier Division

Boston 88-4 (J. Hook 4-31) beat Market Deeping 87 (S. Amir 21) by 6 wkts

Bourne 192-6 (P. Morgan 67no, B. Diplock 34no) beat Scunthorpe 120 (J. Berry 6-25) by 72 runs.

CAMBS DIVISION ONE

Wisbech 267-9 (J. Bowers 62, J. Williams 48, J. Garner 39, M. Cafferkey 4-47, E. Cafferkey 2-38) beat Ramsey 218 (M. Cafferkey 79, G. Gowler 3-23, S. Patel 3-45, J. Garner 2-27) by 49 runs.

Stamford 169 (A. Hulme 41, T. Williams 33, S. Rajaguru 4-34, S. Clarke 2-24, S. Brahmabhatt 2-33) beat March 152 (B. Chapman 53, S. Rajaguru 42, S. Chamberlain 6-29, A. Birch 3-30) by 17 runs.

Division Two

Castor 136-5 (S. Dockerill 55no, R. Evans 32no) beat Newmarket 135 (S. Dockerill 4-28, S. Dunn 3-15) by 5 wkts.

Old Leysians 203-8 (J. Harrington 3-38, W. Javed 3-44, F. Adil 2-28) beat Ufford Park 169 (J. Harrington 55, T. Hussain 30) by 34 runs.

RUtland League

Division One

City 267-6 (T. Hussain 92, U. Sadiq 54, S. Chaudhry 45) beat Market Deeping 217 (C. Gillett 55, M. Adatia 34, J. Ghani 3-49) by 50 runs.