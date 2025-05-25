Peterborough Town set up tie with National Club champions and what happened when Oundle Town's Craig brothers took on a Somerset CC legend

Alex Green in action.

Peterborough Town have teed up a mouthwatering ECB Club KO Group Final tie against reigning National Champions Brentwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town will tackle the current Essex Premier Division leaders at Bretton Gate on June 15. The city side lost a thrilling Area Final against Brentwood a couple of seasons ago, but did beat them in a friendly earlier this summer.

Town set up the clash between two county league table toppers by beating Herts Premier Division leaders Harpenden on their own turf in a second round tie on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side won the game by 24 runs after a solid all-round team performance led by Leicestershire staff member Alex Green, a former Stamford School student.

Hayatullah Niazi claimed 6-24 for Peterborough Town against Kettering. Photo David Lowndes.

Town weren’t sure their 40-over score of 251-8 would be enough on a small, quick-scoring venue, but teenager Green was outstanding at both ends of the Harpenden innings to return figures of 4-28 from seven overs and three balls,

He received excellent support from evergreen seamer Bashrat Hussain (2-37) and off-spinner Josh Smith (2-46) as Town captured the last five wickets for just 35 runs to dismiss their hosts for 227.

Town’s batting was consistent with most players making good starts without going on to make big scores. They were constantly re-building the innings, but always maintained a healthy scoring rate. Nick Green, the big brother of Alex, top scored with 39 with Chris Milner (33) and Zeeshan Manzoor (31) the next highest scorers.

Northants Premier Division

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Craig cracked 55 for Oundle Town against Stony Stratford. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s Peterborough Town’s turn to hit the top of the Northants Premier Division.There’s a new leader every week in a competition that sees the top four sides separated by just eight points.

The city took advantage of a tense stalemate between the top two at the start of the day, Oundle Town and Stony Stratford, at Milton Road on Saturday to climb to the summit with an eight-wicket win over bottom club Kettering Town at Bretton Gate as summer recruit Hayatullah Niazi announced his arrival as a key player.

Niazi and co now hope to make it a wonderful weekend for the club in an ECB Club KO second round tie at Herts Premier Division leaders Harpenden on Sunday. Leicestershire staff member Alex Green was expected to play for Town in this game.

Niazi has endured a sluggish start with his new club, but he claimed two lbw decisions in his first over against Kettering and never looked back before returning final figures of 6-34 from 13 overs of accurate pace bowling. Fellow opener Jamie Smith chipped in with two wickets while Josh Smith and Bashrat Hussain collected a victim apiece as Kettering were dismissed for 120 after surprisingly electing to bat on an overcast morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Craig took 5-24 for Oundle Town against Stony Stratford. Photo Finbarr Carroll.

That left Josh Smith another opportunity to continue his sensational start to the season and he duly obliged with an unbeaten 66 from just 62 balls, a knock that included 12 fours. Smith now has 339 runs in five innings at an average of 133. He has two Premier Division tons and two half centuries to his name already.

Oundle staged a great recovery in the match of the day, but just couldn’t get over the line thanks to an innings of 97 from Somerset CC legend James Hildreth, a first-class cricketer of some repute now turning out for his hometown club.

Stony Stratford started the day on top of the table and looked like staying there when reducing Oundle to 55-6, but Harrison Craig (55), Waseem Akram Junior (36) and Primesh Patel (34no) pushed the hosts up to a competitive score of 214-9 in their 50 overs.

Oundle then chipped away at the visiting batting line-up, but Hildreth, who had scored just 36 runs in his three previous top-flight knocks, stood firm until becoming one of five Conor Craig victims. He was dismissed with just over four overs to go but Oundle were then frustrated by an unbroken 17-ball last wicket partnership with Stony closing on 182-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Craig finished with outstanding figures of 5-24 from 13 overs with Harrison Craig weighing in with 3-27.

The draw was enough to drop Oundle to third and Stony into fourth as reigning champions Finedon moved up to second after thrashing Desborough.

It will probably all change again next Saturday (May 31) when Peterborough Town visit Stony Stratford and Oundle travel to lowly Kislingbury Temperance.