Peterborough Town ran out of steam twice as they missed out on a slice of history in the ECB Club KO

Captain David Clarke top scored for Peterborough Town at Wanstead. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town wasted two good starts as they slipped to defeat at the last-16 stage of the ECB Club KO competition on Sunday.

For the second year in a row they were beaten by crack Essex Premier Division side Wanstead & Snaresbrook when within range of a historic first appearance at the quarter-final stage.

The margin was 45 runs this time around to the relief of the hosts who slipped to 43-3 against some aggressive fast bowling from Nick Green and Hayatullah Niazi before recovering to post a strong 40-over score of 236-7.

But that total looked in jeopardy when captain David Clarke led a rapid response which saw Town reach 74-1 after just 10 overs, but the skipper’s departure led to a mini-collapse to 84-5 which Niazi (27) and Nick Paskins (24) could only partially recover with a sixth wicket stand of 65. Niazi hit three sixes, but his dismissal effectively ended the contest as Town limped to a final score of 191-9.

Kyle Medcalf struck a half century in a Northants T20 Championship win over KIslingbury Temperance. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s a hot competition though and Town again impressed in winning three rounds against teams from the Middlesex League, the Hertfordshire Premier League and the Essex Premier Division. They knocked reigning champions Brentwood out in the previous round convincingly, but Wanstead again proved a bridge too far.

Star man for the home side was Muhammad Hassan Hameed who controlled the pace of the innings with an impressive 104 not out, a knock that included just six fours and one six.

He resisted opening bowler Green who finished with 3-45 as well as a quick three-wicket burst from left arm spinner Shiv Dunbar which saw Wanstead slip from 144-3 to 160-6. But Hameed stood firm to compile a match-winning knock while Town’s batsmen could deliver cameos led by Clarke’s 39 from just 28 balls, 8 fours).

Town did at least climb into a strong position in the Northants T20 Championship standings with wins on Saturday at Stony Stratford against the hosts and Kislingbury Temperance.

The city side are now third with two matches to go next Saturday (July 12) against Finedon and Kettering at Bretton Gate. Oundle top the table as the only team with four wins from four games after comfortable successes at Finedon against the home club and Old Northamptonians. Oundle are at home to Rushden & Higham and Stony Stratford next weekend. The top four head to finals day next weekend.

Town’s wins were contrasting affairs with Kyle Medcalf (53) and Zeeshan Manzoor (33) scoring best in an eight-run win over Kislingbury. NIazi took two wickets in that win and two wickets in the following game as Stratford were shot out for just 68. Josh Smith also claimed two victims, but Bashrat Hussain (3-11) returned the best figures before Green (48, 36 balls) rushed Town to a 9-wicket victory.

Sam Batten (41no & 31) scored crucial runs in both Oundle successes. Captain Hodgson also struck 51 in the four-wicket win over Finedon after Harrison Craig (3-19) had helped restrict the hosts to just 120-6. Conor Craig (36 & 4-25) was the star of the 31 run win over Old Northamptonians.