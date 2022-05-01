Reigning champions Peterborough made light of two notable absentees in Lewis Bruce and Mark Edwards to crush Overstone by seven wickets at Bretton Gate, while Oundle saw off Old Northamptonians by three wickets at Milton Road.The city side were set a target of 195 by their visitors, a total kept in check by the off-spin of Josh Smith (4-31), but skipper David Clarke (68no) saw them home in partnerships of 83 with opener Chris Milner (58) and 70 with Danny Mohammed (30no).Oundle passed ON's modest 170 with over six overs to spare with Dan Robinson (44) and Dan Costello (3-38) their star performers with bat and ball.Bourne have also made a strong start to their defence of the Lincs Premier Division title. They smashed Spalding by 152 runs at the Abbey Lawns yesterday with former skipper Pete Morgan in blistering form.Morgan thrashed seven sixes and 11 fours in a 77-ball innings of 121 not out as Bourne piled up 307-3 in their 50 overs. Jonathan Cheer (88) and Sam Evison (61) also scored well.Jon Manton (77) held Spalding's innings of 155 together after Brandon Diplock (5-22) had run riot early on.Market Deeping's slow start continued with a nine-wicket beating at Woodhall Spa making it two defeat in two matches. Deeping were dismissed for just 119 after winning the toss despite an opening stand of 48 between Josh Smith and Connor Gillett.Wisbech recorded a quickfire double over Stamford Town in Cambs Division One as Jamie Seabrook fell just three runs short of back-to-back tons for the Fenmen.Notts all-rounder Zak Chappell turned out for his first senior club and smacked 86 for Stamford from just 61 balls before falling to the wiles of Gary Freear.Ramsey and March lost competitive matches to Histon and Foxton Granta respectively, but there were big wins for Castor and Ufford Park in Division Two.Aussie recruit Bevan Stokie made an instant impact at Castor with an unbeaten innings of 90 from 76 balls as his new club raced to their target of 210 in just 39 overs and with eight wickets in hand.And Andy Larkin's 113 set up a 116-run win over Kimbolton.