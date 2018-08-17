Peterborough Town haven’t given up on the Northants Premier Division title just yet

Peterborough Town are determined to push hot Northants Premier Division title fancies all the way this summer.

Town skipper Clarke admits Finedon now have one hand on the Premier Division title after the leaders won their big game at second-placed Old Northamptonians last weekend.

Finedon also have a game in hand on their nearest challengers, but Clarke insists his side will push them all the way.

Town are currently 28 points behind Finedon in third place, but just a point behind second-placed ONs.

“We have five games left and our aim is to try and get 25 points from all of them,” Clarke added. “We are back playing win/lose/draw cricket for the rest of the season so there are plenty of points still to play for.

“We need to win every game which won’t be easy, but we will be prepared to take chances along the way.

“It’s Finedon’s title to lose now and they are a very strong side. We still have to go to their place so we will try and put as much pressure on them as possible.”

Last weekend’s star turn Lewis Bruce won’t be in action at Brixworth tomorrow (August 18), but the team’s other star all-rounder Rob Sayer who has missed the last three Premier Division matches, is set to return.

Bruce struck 10 fours and a six in his 69 last weekend as Town strolled past Geddington’s 182 all out with 13 overs to spare.

“If Lewis had played all the games we would probably have won the league,” Clarke added. “That’s not a criticism of him because he has had a lot on his plate this summer. We’re always glad to see him though because he has looked a high class act every time he’s picked up a bat.

“He was excellent last weekend. He was getting grief for some reason from one of the Geddington players, but he put him in his place.”

Rutland Division One title favourites Barnack travel to lowly Grantham on Sunday (August 19) for a fixture that doubles as a league game and a John Wilcox Trophy semi-final.

Holders Wisbech Town await the winners in the August Bank Holiday Monday JWT Final on August 27.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Brixworth v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Wollaston.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon): Bourne v Scunthorpe, Woodhall Spa v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One(12.30pm): March v Saffron Walden, Wisbech v Foxton.

Division Two (12.30pm): Blunham v Stamford Town, Southill Park v Castor, Thriplow v Ufford Park.

Sunday

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP

Eastern Division (11am, three days, Manor Park, Horsford CC): Norfolk v Cambridgeshire.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

John Wilcox Trophy Semi-final (12.30pm): Grantham v Barnack (also a Division One match).

Division One (12.30pm): Bourne v Wisbech, Ketton Sports v Peterborough Town, Weldon v Oundle.