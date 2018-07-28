Peterborough Town frustrated by a ferocious rainstorm, Oundle bashed by Saints, big T20 day postponed

Frustration was etched on the faces of Peterborough Town’s players as they trooped off home in bright sunshine tonight (July 28).

Town were ahead of the game in their must-win match against Northants Premier Division leaders Old Northamptonians at Bretton when a ferocious five-minute rainstorm caused flooding and an automatic abandonment.

Vansh Bajaj batting for Peterborough Town against Old Northamptonians. The ball has careered into the stumps off the wicket-keeper's pads. Photo: David Lowndes.

Eight more deliveries and there would have been a result. When play was stopped Town were nine runs ahead on Duckworth Lewis having reduced their visitors to 79-4 in pursuit of 188.

But it was self-inflicted misery as well. Town conceded 17 runs to wides in the 28 overs they bowled thus using up valuable time. They also suffered a horrible mid-innings batting collapse from 152-3 to 161-9 when a score over 200 would have enabled them to rush through some overs to ensure a positive result was attained.

As it was ONs might still have won this game, but they left the Gate much the happier having extended their lead over Town by a couple of points.

For Town Lewis Bruce made light of his erratic availability by playing beautifully for 59 before falling to a wonderful catch, while Alex Mitchell struck out impressively for 47 from 45 balls. David Clarke scored an attractive 23 as he and Bruce put on 37 from the first five overs.

But Mitchell’s departure, to one of two lbw decisions that didn’t go down too well in the home camp, triggered a dramatic collapse as visiting star Rob White claimed 4-2 from his final 18 balls to finish with 5-37. Vansh Bajaj and Jamie Smith added 27 for the final wicket which looked like being vital until the rain came.

Smith, in his first match for six weeks, bowled outstandingly in the gloom dismissing key man White for 28 in a spell of 2-33 from nine overs. David Sayer bagged the other two wickets in a spell that veered from hostile to wildly inaccurate.

Town were due to host an area final of the National T20 tomorrow (July 29), but a saturated square and the forecast of more rain tomorrow has prompted a postponement to August 5.

Oundle’s Premier Division game at Northampton Saints was also curtailed by the weather, but not before the home side had stolen a big advantage under Duckworth/Lewis.

Conor Craig (70, 63 balls) and Tom Norman (55, 42 balls) scored quickly for Oundle, but in vain as their 229-7 in 40 overs was way behind Saints’ 317-4 in 50 overs.

RESULTS

PETERBOROUGH TOWN v OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS abandoned

Town: D. Clarke 23, L. Bruce 59, A. Butt 13, A. Mitchell 47, V. Bajaj not out 24, D. Sayer 0, D. Malik 1, C. Milner 1, M. Milner 0, M. Saif 1, J. Smith 10. Extras 9 TOTAL 188.

Bowling: R. White 10-1-37-5; R. Kaufman 10-0-39-2.

ONS: R. White c Bajaj b Smith 28, T. Hafil c C. Milner b Smith 4, A. Basra lbw Sayer 3, R. Kaufmann not out 11, D. Waite b Sayer 0, A. Zafar not out 11. Extras 22. TOTAL 79-4.

Bowling: D. Sayer 8-0-33-2; J. Smith 9-3-31-2; V. Bajaj 1.4-0-10-0.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS beat OUNDLE on Duckworth/Lewis

Saints 317-4 (J. Mousley 133, E. Gay 66, C. Craig 2-75).

Oundle 229-7 (40 overs) (C. Craig 70, T. Norman 55, C. Wake 41, D. Robinson 25, S. Zaib 3-24).