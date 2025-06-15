Peterborough Town dump holders out of National Cup thanks to two cracking comebacks on one afternoon

Josh Smith bowling for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town staged two superb comebacks to knock ECB Club KO Cup holders Brentwood out of the competition at the group final stage at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

The city side recovered from 67-5 and 107-6 to post a respectable 40-over score of 227-9 and, after the visitors built a solid foundation of 122-2, spin twins Josh Smith and Shiv Darbar wrecked the rest of the innings, taking five wickets for just 10 runs at one point with only some late defiance carrying Brentwood up to 160 all out.

Smith recorded career best figures of 6-27 which included three wickets in one over and a hat-trick spread over two overs, while Darbar dismissed the two Brentwood top scorers, Aaron West (50) and former Essex batsman Will Buttleman (51), to spark the dramatic collapse.

Credit also to four steady seamers – Nick Green, Hayatullah Niazi, Bashrat Hussain and Jamie Smith – who bowled well enough to restrict the runs before the spinners were unleashed. A crafitly placed field by skipper David Clarke was also a big help.

That Town were able to set such a defendable total was down mainly to a seventh-wicket stand of 82 between Nick Paskins (61) and Scott Howard (46). Paskins timed the ball impressively in his 58-ball knock which included nine fours and a six, while Howard’s speed between the wickets was a feature of his second strong contribution of the weekend.

Town had started well, but openers Niazi (22) and Josh Smith (24) didn’t build on some classy early strokeplay and from 43-0 the hosts lost five wickets for 24. A last-wicket stand of 26 between last pair Hussain and Jamie Smith also added to Brentwood’s late frustration.

It’s now a repeat of last season’s last-16 tie as Town will travel to Wanstead and Snaresbrook on Sunday, July 6. The Essex Premier League leaders were easy winners at Bretton Gate last season so a thirst revenge will add motivation.