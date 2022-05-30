Town will take on Essex Premier League side Wanstead and Snaresbrook at home on Sunday, June 19. The clubs have national competition history as Town beat Wanstead in the quarter-finals of the ECB T20 competition in 2014.
It was a surprisingly comfortable path to that big day next month for Town who amassed 278-6 in their 40 overs before despatching Swardeston, who won the competition as recently as 2019, for 145.
It was a supreme all-round display with an innings built around a 116-run fourth wicket stand between in-form Mohammed Danyaal (54) and skipper David Clarke (52). Openers Chris Milner (37) and Josh Smith (23) supplied a solid start before a late flurry from Lewis Bruce (37no from 29 balls) took Town to a formidale final score, albeit against a side who piled up 362 against Bourne in the previous round.
Nothing like that was ever likely to happen once pace bowler Danyaal (3-31) and leg-spinner Karanpal Singh (3-34) made early inroads into the visitors’ batting. Bruce picked up two wickets later in the innings as Town eased home.