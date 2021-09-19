Peterborough Town complete a hat-trick of Northants Premier Division titles and another success for the second team means the club have won a staggering SEVEN trophies this season

Petreborough Town celebrate a third Northants Premier Division title in a row. Photo: David Lowndes.

Apart from a mini wobble, the seven-wicket win over Old Northamptonians to clinch top spot was routine enough, but it told little of a dramatic season-long story involving weather frustrations, Covid call-offs and an upsetting verbal attack on skipper David Clarke, one of the good guys of the Northants League.

Town didn’t lose a game all season -it’s now over two years since anyone did beat them - and failed to win just one of the 15 they did play and yet they still had to win the final game to secure top spot. Second-placed Finedon played 17 matches so were able to keep the pressure on until the final day.

Town were up to the task though. The visitors reached 53-0 and scored freely throughout, but also lost wickets regularly as they were dismissed for 179 in just 33 overs. Former Northants first-class player Rob White struck 71 from 57 balls before becoming a fifth victim for Lewis Bruce’s off-spin.

Josh Smith of Peterborough Town appeals for a wicket in the game against Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bruce then played a massive role with the bat after Town had lost their first three wickets on 100 in just four balls all to lbw decisions in favour of White. Bruce (52 from 54 balls with 10 fours) dominated an unbroken stand of 80 for the fourth wicket with opener Josh Smith (73 no, 87 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) to ensure Town could start celebrating. It was the highest score and best bowling analysis (5-24) Bruce had delivered all season.

And Town seconds completed a remarkable season for the club by winning the Northants Division Two Cup Final at Kettering by 69 runs. Kyle Medcalf struck 83 of Town’s 234-8.