Peterborough Town CC seek a quickfire T20 double, all the main weekend fixtures

Peterborough Town second team openers Stuart Williams (left) and Kyle Medcalf. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Town’s senior side claimed their third Northants T20 Championship in five seasons last weekend. The back-up boys are at Wollaston for finals day in the Northants T20 Cup - a competition for sides outside the Premier League.

Town are 30 points clear at the top of Division Two, but they face Division One side Wollaston in the first semi-final. Division Two sides St Crispin & Ryelands and Rothwell contest the second semi-final.

Town firsts have a tricky Northants Premier Division game at Brigstock tomorrow. Brigstock are the only team to have avoided defeat against the city side in the top flight this season as they clung on for a draw at Bretton Gate at the start of the summer. The teams are playing win/lose cricket now though and Town will be keen to preserve top spot having returned to the summit last weekend.

Main weekend fixtures

Saturday, July 17

Northants Premier Division (11am): Brigstock v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Desborough.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Sleaford v Bourne, Market Deeping v Grantham.

Cambs Division One (noon): Eaton Socon v Wisbech Town, Ramsey v March Town.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Castor v Newmarket, Old Leysians v Ufford Park.

Sunday, July 18

Northants T20 Cup Finals Day: (at Wollaston, from 10.30am): Semi-final Wollaston v Peterborough Town 2nds, St Crispin & Ryelands v Rothwell followed by final.