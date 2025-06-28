Peterborough Town CC bid to make club history in National 40-over competition, plus other local club fixtures

Peterborough Town captain David Clarke in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the ECB Club KO Cup for the first time on Sunday.

Town are at leading Essex Premier Division side Wanstead & Snaresbrook in their last-16 tie of the national 40-over competition and will start as underdogs after they were despatched rather comfortably by the same team in last year’s competition at Bretton Gate.

Wanstead, who can call on a couple of Essex staff members, are currently unbeaten in their county league and sit second. Town are also second in the Northants Premier Division, but they’ve had a bruising couple of weeks with a shock defeat at home to Old Northamptonians in a 50-over match followed by a 141-run Northants T20 Championship thrashing by neighbours Oundle Town, also at Bretton Gate last weekend.

Town do have happy memories of visiting Wanstead though. They won a very low scoring ECB T20 quarter-final on the ground in 2014 to reach National Finals Day. The city side should also be boosted by despatching Club KO Cup holders Brentwood in the last round. Brentwood are currently fourth in the Essex Premier Division.

Town won’t have Leicestershire fast bowler Alex Green available as the former Stamford School student is currently on England Under 19 duty in a series against the touring Indian side.

Peterborough Town make the long haul to Stony Stratford for the second round of games in the Northants T20 Championship where Kislingbury Temperance, who won their first two matches, will also provide opposition. Town did beat Desborough last weekend after their Oundle pummelling.

Oundle are one of four teams to win their opening two matches. They are at Finedon on Saturday to play the hosts and Old Northamptonians, the latter also won their first two games.

The rest of the main local cricket fixtures

Saturday

Lincs Premier Division: Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Spalding v Burghley Park, Woodhall Spa v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One: Old Leysians v Ramsey, Sawston & Babraham 2nds v Wisbech.

Cambs Division Two: Stamford Town v Cambridge NCI

Cambs Division Three: Huntingdon v Ufford Park, LGR v Barnack, March v City of Ely.

Sunday

Rutland Division One: City CC v Oakham, Newborough v Barnack.