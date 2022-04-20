Peterborough Town CC aim to become the best team of the last 20 seasons and it’s all change at Oundle Town

Peterborough Town celebrate their 2021 Northants Premier Division title success.

It’s just the extra piece of motivation the club need after their clean sweep of the three major county league trophies last summer.

Town won the league title and the Northants T20 crown as well as the prize for the best record in the win/lose half of the season.

And David Clarke’s side are stronger this summer following the return to Bretton Gate of top all-rounder Danny Mohammed after a year playing as a professional for Premier Division rivals Brigstock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Mohammed is back at Peterborough Town.

“We are a very motivated squad anyway, but the chance of a fourth successive title is a massive target for us,” captain Clarke said. “It’s never been done in the last 20 years, so it would be a big achievment. “Last season was fantastic for us and having Danny back as a third seamer makes us stronger. We will bring the same attitude and game plans as we had last season and see where it takes us.

“We will be positive and aggressive with the bat and the ball. We haven’t lost anyone of significance so there is no reason why we shouldn’t be successful again.”

Town’s toughest test of the summer might come early as they travel to last season’s runners-up Finedon on opening day on Saturday. Finedon won five successive top-flight titles between 1999-2003.

The Premier Division has been reduced to 10 teams this season with the competition again split into nine win/draw/lose 50-over matches and then nine win/lose games.

New Oundle captain Dan Robinson.

June will be taken up by the Northants T20 competition which will be played exclusively on Saturdays for the first time to give clubs more chance of fielding a competitive side. A repeat victory for Town would take them into the National rounds. Clarke’s men are also keen for another good run in the National 40-over club Championships. They will tackle Hertford or Bedford Park in their first outing.

“We want to make our mark on the national stage again,” Clarke added. “We made the National T20 semi-finals once and we had a good run to the Area Final of the National 40-over competition last season.

“But we have a tough start to the league programme at Finedon to think about first. They are always strong, but they appear to have recruited another couple of good players for this season.

“We have everyone available though. The most difficult decision for me will be who to leave out now that Danny Mohammed is back with us.”

**It’s all change at Milton Road as Oundle Town have a new skipper, a new import and four other new players for their Northants Premier Division campaign.

Steady opening batsman Dan Robinson has replaced Mark Hodgson as club captain. Hodgson stepped down after six years in charge and after helping establish Oundle as a top six club.

Robinson has loftier aims though, even though Oundle have lost Cambs Minor Counties slow bowler Harrison Craig who has moved to Australia.

Young South African leg-spinning all-rounder Josh Honey seems like a suitable replacement, while Oundle have also recruited locally including the capture of promising teenage batsman Sam Jarvis who has left Peterborough Town in search of Premier Division cricket. James Pope, Will Compton and Jack Ranganathan have also joined the club.

“We have a great pool of young players who will provide excitement and energy so I’m hoping for a top four finish,” Robinson stated.