Peterborough Town back to full power, Oundle Town teenager third in the top-flight batting charts, Bourne win again, rare defeat for Market Deeping, big-game defeat for Castor, double century stand for Ufford Park

Josh Smith in batting action for Peterborough Town.

There was doubtless much satisfaction at a dominant performance against in-form opposition (albeit a team shorn of their two Northants first-team players), but also a tinge of regret that this line-up wasn’t available to play Finedon in the big title battle seven days earlier.

Opening batsman Josh Smith missed that defeat, but returned with a bang by claiming his third ton of the top-flight campaign. He made 107 and starred in a second-wicket stand of 148 with Nick Green (56). Unusually every time Smith has passed 50 this season he’s gone to reach three figures.

Captain David Clarke (51) continued his fine run of form as Town closed their 50 overs on 310-5, a total that was never under threat, especially after teenage leg-spinner Rohan Kundaje (4-45) delivered some magic.

Town are no closer to leaders Finedon who beat Rushden & Higham comfortably, while Oundle Town were seeing off Old Northamptonians by 47 runs to end a mini-slump of two successive defeats.

Conor Craig struck 101 from 95 balls as Oundle posted 278-7 and there was more excellence from 17 year-old Sam Jarvis who contributed 74. That’s 505 runs in 11 innings from a teenager playing consistently at this level for the first time. He’s the third highest runs scorer in the Premier Division and is averaging in excess of 50 with four half centuries and two tons.

Mark Hodgson’s sudden emergance as an Oundle all-rounder continued as he bagged 5-47 as ON’s were dismissed for 231.

Bourne remain in control of the Lincs Premier Division as Sam Evison struck 70 in a successful pursuit of 238-7, but Market Deeping suffered a first defeat in nine matches at Scunthorpe despite another top performance from pace ace Hyattulah Niazi. Niazi returned figures of 5-37 to make it a competition-best 41 wickets for the summer, but Deeping couldn’t quite protect a modest 172 and went down by 3 wickets.

Foxton Granta moved within 10 points of inactive long-time Cambs Division One leaders Wisbech Town by thrashing March Town by 7 wickets after rushing them out for just 74.

Ramsey were beaten by 5 wickets at Histon despite 103 from Michael Cafferkey and 54 from his brother Jordan.

An understrength Castor side lost their big game in Cambs Division Two by 44 runs at Southill Park to drop to fourth in the table, but Ross Keymer (120) and Charlie Agnew (84) out on 203 for the first Ufford Park wicket in a 5-wicket success over Sawston and Babraham seconds.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Oundle 278-7 (C. Craig 101, S. Jarvis 74) beat Old Northamptonians 231 (M. Hodgson 5-47, T. Simeons 3-33) by 47 runs.

Peterborough Town 310-6 (Josh Smith 107, N. Green 56, D. Clarke 51) beat Overstone 246 (R. Kundaje 4-45, M. Danyaal 3-50) by 64 runs.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 243-5 (S. Evison 70, B. Wright 47, J. Berry 41) beat Bracebridge Heath 238-7 (A. Willerton 131no, C. Cheer 2-44, B. Diplock 2-47, B. Wright 2-62) by 5 wkts

Lindum 319-2 (W. Wright 172, P. Pthula 113no) beat Spalding 96 (J. Manton 36) by 223 runs

Scunthorpe 175-7 (H. Niazi 5-37) beat Market Deeping 172 (J. Smith 47, J. Hook 39) by 3 wkts.

Cambs Division One

Foxton Granta 75-3 (S. Robinson 2-30) beat March 74 (S. Robinson 24, A. Visser 20, R. Singh 5-19) by 7 wkts

Histon 250-5 (E. Durrant 2-56) beat Ramsey 244 (M. Cafferkey 103, J. Cafferkey 54), by 5 wkts.

Cambs Division Two

Ufford Park 227-5 (R. Keymer 120, C. Agnew 84) beat Sawston & Babraham 2nds 225-9 (T. Hussain 3-26, H. Bell 3-45, M. Stephenson 2-43) by 5 wkts.