Peterborough Town appear to be peaking at the right time

Captain David Clarke reckons Peterborough Town are peaking at just the right time.

Key players are returning, the batsmen are all in top form and the club’s spin bowlers are enjoying great success.

And the timing couldn’t be better as Town head into a weekend that could define the rest of their season.

Reigning Northants Premier Division champions Old Northamptonians are at Bretton Gate tomorrow (July 28, noon) and then on Sunday the city club host an area finals heat of the National T20 competetion.

Town, the Northants T20 champions and former national semi-finalists, take on Leicestershire county winners Kibworth in the first semi-final at 10.30am with the winners facing either Slough (Home Counties League) or Berkswell (Birmingham League) in the final from approximately 4pm. The second semi-final is due to start at 1.30pm.

“It should be a cracking weekend at Bretton Gate,” Clarke said. “And I fancy us to enjoy plenty of success.

“We really need to beat ONs tomorrow. If we lose we’ll probably be too far behind them to have a chance of catching them in the league.

“And then it’s another huge occasion for us on Sunday. We know Kibworth well from playing against them every pre-season and they will be tough opponents, but we are at home and we need to make that advantage count.

“We are playing well. The batsmen are all in great form and our slow bowlers have been consistently good all season.

“We should have a strong line-up on both days so we will go into the games with great confidence.”

Town’s easy win at Oundle last weekend kept them third in the Premier Division, 22 points behind leaders ONs. It’s a 50-over win/lose game at the Gate tomorrow when 20 points are on offer to the winners.

There was a surprise loss last weekend for second-placed Finedon who are now just three points ahead of Town with a game in hand.

Seamer Jamie Smith should be back in action this weekend along with former Cambs Minor Counties captain Lewis Bruce who has fought off a health scare. Crafty slow bowler Richard Kendall is absent tomorrow, but should be back for T20 day.

“We have some serious competition for places,” Clarke added. “There are more than 11 players who have strong claims for a starting place. It’s a nice problem to have.”