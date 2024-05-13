Peterborough Town and Bourne Town to clash in the ECB Club Championships after high-scoring wins, and they meet in T20 action on Monday

David Clarke cracked an unbeaten 104 for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.Year23 Year23

​Peterborough Town and Bourne Town have set up a mouthwatering local clash of the giants in the ECB National Club Championships.

​The pair will meet at Bretton Gate on Sunday, May 26 (1pm) in a 40-over contest between teams who have yet to lose a league game between them this summer.

Town reached the third round stage after a remarkable near-600 run game against East Anglian Premier League team Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers at the Gate. There were just two runs between the sides at the end of a glorious run-fest.

Town looked home and hosed after David Clarke (104no), Lachie McMillan (73) and Josh Smith (65) batted briskly in an imposing 40-over score of 299-7.

Clarke scored at better than a run a ball, but he was overshadowed by the brutal brilliance of young West Indian Romario Roach who smacked an unbeaten 126 from just 76 deliveries, a knock that included seven huge sixes on the biggest club ground in the area.

The visitors required 100 from the final 10 overs, 45 from the last three overs and 22 from the last over, and only just fell short. Slow bowlers Karanpal Singh (3-55) and Lewis Bruce (2-51) held their nerve amid the carnage as did Josh Smith until he suffered some big blows towards the end.

Town didn’t help their cause by missing eight chances in the field. They dropped Roach three times, although superb catches were held by Clarke and McMillan.

Bourne also piled up an impressive 295-7 in their 40 overs against another EAPL side in Saffron Walden at the Abbey Lawn. Jordan Temple (67), Jonathan Cheer (60) and Carl Wilson (50) led the way and victory was assured once a destructive 99 from 55 balls from Saffron Walden opener Brynn Mendel was halted by captain Jack Berry.

Berry, Sam Evison and Robert Bentley each picked up three wickets.

Bourne host Town in a Stamford Charity T20 Cup tie at the Abbey Lawn on Monday (6pm).

Other games: Ketton Sports v Barnack, Stamford Town v Burghley Park,