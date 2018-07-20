Peterborough Town aim to bounce back from disappointing weekend

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke has reminded his players there is still plenty to play for despite suffering their worst weekend of the summer.

Town surprisingly lost by 16 runs to lowly Rushden in the Northants Premier Division last Saturday before bowing out of the National Club KO Cup at the hands of a strong Brentwood side 24 hours later.

Rob Sayer cracked a brilliant ton for Peterborough Town last weekend.

But Clarke remains upbeat about his team’s form and of their hopes of further success to add to the Northants T20 crown they won earlier this month.

Third-placed Town are back in Premier Division action at neighbours Oundle tomorrow (July 21, noon).

“Things didn’t go our way last weekend,” Clarke admitted. “But we are still in the middle of a very good season and we still have plenty to play for.

“It was a blow to our title hopes losing to Rushden, but we are close enough to take advantage if the top two slip up and we still have to play them both. We also have the next round of the National T20 competition coming up so there’s a lot to look forward to.

“We lost to a well-drilled Brentwood side when we were without some key players. Lewis Bruce wasn’t able to bat, while Alex Mitchell and Vansh Bajaj were not around, but we had a club record run in that competition and it was a great adventure.

“We need to bounce back now against Oundle which is always a competitive contest, but we have plenty of batsmen in good form and we have a lot of bowling options now.”

Town expect to have star all-rounders Lewis Bruce and Rob Sayer available on a more regular basis in the second half of the season, but they will be missing key seamer Jamie Smith at Milton Road.

Town’s title hopes have also been damaged by the withdrawal of Rushton from the top flight.

Town have lost 20 points from a recent win, while leaders Finedon lost just six points.

Cambridgeshire are back on the road this weekend when travelling to Checkley CC to play Staffs in the Unicorns Championship.

Cambs, who will be skippered by Wisbech Town all-rounder James Williams, lost their last fixture against Lincs at Cleethorpes.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JULY 21

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Oundle Town v Peterborough Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Premier Division (noon): Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Louth v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): March Town v Eaton Socon, Saffron Walden v Wisbech Town, Waresley v Ramsey.

Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v St Ives, Thriplow v Stamford Town, Ufford Park v Huntingdon.

SUNDAY, JULY 22

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP

Eastern Division (11am, three days): Staffordshire v Cambridgeshire (at Checkley CC).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (1pm): Bourne v Barnack, Peterborough Town v King’s Keys, Wisbech v Oundle.