Peterborough-based cricketer banned for 10 weeks after breaking ECB Anti-Discrimination Code

Saif, a former Town player who now plays for Brigstock, was banned after comments aimed at Town skipper David Clarke during a Northants Premier Division match at Bretton Gate on May 1. Saif’s dismissal prompted an exchange of words which were heard by the match umpires. The umpires reported that at no time did any player from Peterborough Town use any ‘foul, abusive or insulting language’ towards Saif.

Brigstock immediately suspended Saif for four weeks, but a Northants League disciplinary committee has now banned the player from competing in all cricket until July 13.

Such an offence is usually punished by a minimum 15-match ban, but the disciplinary committee considered a statement submitted by Saif, the previous good behaviour of the player, that the offence took place during Ramadan, and that a message of apology had been sent as mitigation, and instead issued a 10-match suspension. Saif’s admission of the offence at the earliest opportunity also helped reduce the length of the ban.

A Peterborough Town statement read: “We are very pleased with the outcome given the circumstances and nature of the comments made towards our club captain who is recognised as one of the most respected players and captains throughout Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

“We are pleased that given the incident occurred on a weekend where a number of sporting bodies, including the ECB, were taking part in a social media blackout in in support of anti-racism that the ban reflects the severity of the abuse directed towards David.