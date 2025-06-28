Oundle Town's blistering start to the Northants T20 Championship included a massive win over Peterborough Town

Peterborough Town's Jamie Smith is bowled by Oundle Town's Will Park in the Northants T20 Championship at Bretton Gate. Photo Andy Dann.

Oundle Town made a blistering start to the defence of their Northants T20 title with a devastating display against Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

Last year the neighbours fought out a close final in the competition, but this group stage encounter turned into a massacre. Oundle smashed a staggering 245-5 in their 20 overs before dismissing their hosts for just 104 to chalk up a 141-run win.

Fortunately for Peterborough Town there is time to turn form around with four of the 10 competing teams reaching finals day after three weekends of two-game action. The city side did recover to thrash Desborough by 10 wickets after Oundle had thumped the same opposition by 61 runs.

Oundle are one of four teams to win their opening two matches. They are at Finedon next Saturday (July 5) to play the hosts and Old Northamptonians, the latter also won their first two games.

Peterborough Town's Nick Paskins is bowled by Harrison Craig of Oundle in the Northants T20 Championship at Bretton Gate. Photo Andy Dann.

Peterborough Town make the long haul to Stony Stratford where Kislingbury Temperance, who won their first two matches today, will also provide opposition.

Oundle travelled all the way to the National Final last summer and they brought that form to Bretton Gate. The early 10am start didn’t affect them as openers Patrick Harrington (66, 25 balls, 5 6s) and Mark Hodgson (44, 22 balls) promptly added a rapid 111 for the first wicket before Conor Craig (68no, 40 balls, 3 sixes) continued the mayhem against some ill-disciplined bowling.

The shell-shocked home team crumbled in reply with Prim Patel and Will Park each taking three wickets. Josh Smith had earlier taken three Oundle wickets.

Harrington (68, 25 balls, 3 sixes) was also in fantastic form against Desborough as Oundle piled up 191 all out in 18-and-a-half overs. Desborough were never in the hunt and closed on 130-5 with Harrison Craig and Oliver Hull collecting two wickets apiece.

Desborough were also feeble against Peterborough Town stumbling to a paltry 95-8 in 20 overs, a total that gave the home side the chance to improve an already appalling net run rate. They raced home without losing a wicket in 9 overs and a ball as Nick Green (52no, 26 balls) and Josh Smith (39no, 30 balls) made merry. Hayatullah Niazi had taken three wickets in the Desborough innings.