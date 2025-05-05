Oundle Town setting a strong early pace in the Premier Division, but have Peterborough Town right behind them

Prim Patel bowling for Oundle. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town are setting the early pace in the Northants Premier Division as the only side to have picked up maximum points from their opening two matches.

And Peterborough Town are right behind them as the only other team to have won two out of two. Teams pick up 25 points for winning after batting first and 20 points for a successful run chase and the city side’s opening win was achieved batting second.

Oundle demolished newly-promoted Kettering Town by 193 runs on Saturday thanks to a strong all-round display. They piled up 340 before dismissing their hosts for just 147 to complete an emphatic victory.

Conor Craig (60), Waseem Akram (56, 47 balls), Pat Harrington (54, 41 balls) and Sam Batten (44) all scored well for Oundle before in-form seamer Prim Patel (4-58) got to work with the ball. Harrison Craig picked up two wickets and there was a first wicket for the club for overseas signing Akram.

Karanpal Singh bowling for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle have a big game at reigning champions Finedon next Saturday (May 10) before hosting Essex Premier League side Buckhurst Hill in a second round ECB Club KO Cup tie at Milton Road on Sunday (1pm).

Peterborough Town are also in 40-over ECB Club KO action on Sunday at home to Middlesex Premier League side North Middlesex. They have a Premier Division trip to Desborough on Saturday when they will hope to build on a free-scoring start to the summer. It won’t harm their chances to finally be able to give a debut to close season recruit Hayatullah Niazi, while hard-hitting Zeeshan Manzoor should be back from injury.

Town had already seen off Finedon on opening day and they followed up with a resounding 123-run at Geddington with a final 50-over score of 287-7 which was given late impetus by an innings of 79 not out from 49 balls from Nick Paskins. Paskins struck 13 fours and top scored in an innings that also included a 54-run opening stand between Josh Smith (38) and captain David Clarke (36) and 45 from Nick Green.

Smith also collected two wickets in Geddington’s reply of 164, but leg-spinner Karanpal Singh (5-43) was the star turn here.

Peterborough Town are running four Saturday teams this season. The second team have lost both Northants Division One games so far, but the thirds won their opening Hunts Division Three fixture by five wickets against Hampton seconds with Ed Walker’s 42 not out crucial in a low scoring game.

The first competitive match for the 4ths ended in defeat in Blunham in Hunts Division Four. Peterborough Town’s Rutland Division One side have won their first two matches, the latest by 28 runs at City CC.