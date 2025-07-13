Oundle Town complete perfect T20 qualification campaign, while mighty Manzoor ensures Peterborough Town also reach Finals Day

Zeeshan Manzoor in action during the Northants T20 Championship at Bretton Gate on Saturday. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town and Peterborough Town could be heading for another Northants T20 Championship showdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holders Oundle breezed into Finals Day at Geddington CC next weekend (Saturday, July 19) by winning all six qualification matches, while the city side won four and tied one of their matches to finish second after the group stages.

That will keep the neighbours apart until the final providing Oundle beat Old Northamptonians and Peterborough Town beat Rushden & Higham in semi-final clashes. Oundle beat their local rivals in a thrilling final on their way to the National Final last summer and smashed them by 141 runs in the first game of this season’s county competition so they will start next Saturday’s action as favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle sauntered through their final two group games at Milton Road yesterday, beating Rushden & Higham by 33 runs and Stony Stratford by 6 wickets.

Kyle Medcalf in action for Peterborough Town during Saturday's T20 Championship matches at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

The Rushden game was a low-scoring affair with Oundle successfully defending a modest 129 all-out. Conor Craig (3-11) returned the best bowling figures for the winners with Waseem Akram Junior, Oliver Hull and Will Compton collecting two wickets apiece.

Oundle batted better in their final game as they passed Stony Stratford’s 161-8 with a ball to spare. Sam Batten’s unbeaten 53 occupied just 39 balls, while Akram struck two big sixes in his 51. Earlier Akram, Conor Craig and Harrison Craig claimed two wickets each.

Peterborough Town opened their Saturday programme at Bretton Gate with a thrilling tied game against Finedon, a result that effectively stopped the Premier Division leaders reaching Finals Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Medcalfe’s 37-ball 51 (5 4s, 3 6s) pushed Town up to 144-7 in their 20 overs and it looked like being enough when Finedon were reduced to 57-4 at halfway, but some late hitting dragged the visitors back into the game until they needed just two runs from the final ball. Hayatullah Niazi’s excellent yorker restricted them to one to bring the scores level.

Town still needed to beat Kettering to make certain of qualification and they did it with ease after some mighty hitting from Zeeshan Manzoor. Manzoor smacked 93 from just 56 deliveries, a knock that included six sixes and seven fours. Josh Smith (59, 42 balls) also scored well and Town’s 177-5 never came under threat.

Kettering replied with a paltry 106-8 as Josh Smith (2-9) completed a good day and Jamie Smith (2-11) also bowled well.

STAMFORD KO T20 SHIELD

Peterborough Town are seeking a third straight win in the popular competition, but they have a tough semi-final against Bourne Town at Bretton Gate on Monday (6pm).

The other semi-final sees Uppingham Town host Barnack.