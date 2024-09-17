Oundle Town and Ramsey Town eye up a pair of big prizes, easy win for Peterborough Town

Jordan Cafferkey on his way to 43 for Ramsey at Halstead. Photo Sean Hill.

​A first Northants Premier Division title has finally slipped from their grasp, but Oundle Town have their eyes on a bigger prize this weekend.

​Oundle will attempt to become the first Northants League club to win the ECB Club T20 Championship on Sunday when they tackle Liverpool-based Northern CC in the final at the County Ground in Derby.

Oundle have battled through County, Area and Southern Region Finals days to deliver what could be a memorable climax to a strong season.

The team could have been distracted in recent weeks as back-to-back Premier Division defeats ended their title hopes. They went down by 122 runs at Brigstock on Saturday to hand top spot to Finedon even though they were battered by 10 wickets at Desborough.

Conor Craig struck 43 from 33 balls for Oundle who were dismissed for a disappointing 118.

Peterborough Town are now within two points of second-placed Oundle after a 10-wicket win over Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate. Aussie off-spinner Lachie McMillan wrecked the visiting batting with a season’s best 6-16 from just three overs and three balls before openers Josh Smith (66no) and David Clarke (52no) raced Town to their victory target of 129.

Town finish their season at Kislingbury Temperance on Saturday when Oundle host Desborough (11am).

RAMSEY CC

Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Old Northamptonians. Photo David Lowndes.

The Rams also have a big match this weekend in the final of the East Anglian Premier League play-offs.

Cambs League champions Ramsey battled past Two Counties League winners Halstead CC in Essex by 12 runs last weekend to set up a home final against Norfolk League champions North Downham at Cricketfield Lane on Saturday (11am). The winners will compete in the 2025 EAPL.

Ramsey had to recover from 2-2 to beat Halstead. Ben Saunders (52) and Jordan Cafferkey (43) put on 110 for the third wicket, but a late slump saw Ramsey dismissed for 161.

But skilled bowling from Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Sandun Madushanka (10-4-10-3) and 3-42 from Cafferkey helped deliver victory for Ramsey as Halstead slipped from 119-4 to 148 all out.

Ramsey finished 55 points clear in Cambs Division One after a 47-run last-day win at Wisbech Town.