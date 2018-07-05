Orton Park player off to play in the World Cup in New Zealand

Have your say

A 15 year-old city schoolgirl has been selected for a dream trip to New Zealand.

Grace Dowdeswell, who attends Peterborough School, has been picked for the England Under 17 girls team to play in the World Indoor Cricket Federation Junior World Cup in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The tour takes place from September 24 to October 8 and it will be Grace’s first international appearance.

She has played for both Hunts and Leicestershire junior teams at county level and plays her club cricket for Orton Park (girls and ladies).

Grace also holds a Cricket Activator qualification (possibly the youngest to do so in Huntingdonshire) which allows her to assist with coaching both at school and her club and is hoping to achieve a level one coaching qualification as soon as she is 16.

Grace has also represented her school at regional level at netball, rounders, swimming and cross-country.

The cost of the trip to New Zealand is £3,500.

“That’s a lot of money to find in a short space of time,” said proud mum Maria. “But we’ll find it one way or another.”

Grace has set up a find-raising page to help finance the trip.

On it she says: “To achieve my ultimate dream of representing my country at the World Indoor Cricket Federation Junior World Cup at the age of 15, I am required to self-fund the trip at a cost of £3,500.

“Thank-you for any donation however large or small.”

The fund-raising page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/get-grace-to-the-wicf-world-cup