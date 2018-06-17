NORTHANTS T20 CHAMPIONSHIP: Peterborough Town reach County Finals Day after terrific team display

Peterborough Town have made another Northants T20 Finals Day following a terrific six-wicket win at Finedon today (June 17).

It’s been a shambolic competition this year with the switch to Sunday play leading to a raft of pull-outs from Northants Premier Division sides.

But no game between these long-standing rivals will ever be less than competitive and all the withdrawals meant today’s contest was an effective quarter-final.

Town were again below full strength - top batsman Asim Butt was a late drop out - but captain David Clarke has nurtured a superb team spirit this summer and the results have been obvious.

“It’s great to get to another finals day,” Clarke stated. “It was another great all-round team effort.”

Finedon’s Sean Davis delivered the best individual display of the day with 68 of Finedon’s 152 all out, but Town were well served by several players.

Fast bowler David Sayer, who has started to hit his straps, Vansh Bajaj and Matt Milner all claimed two wickets in economical spells as the home side were dismissed with seven balls still remaining. Teenage off spinner Mohammed Saif (1-18) also bowled well.

Wicket-keeper Chris Milner, a tailender in Saturday cricket, then cracked a belligerent 40 (five fours, one six) as an opener to set Town on their way to the last four.

His good work was carried on by Bajaj whose unbeaten 37 included four fours and a six and Sayer who clubbed two sixes in his 23 as Town eased home with 13 balls to spare.

Reigning Premier Division champions Old Northamptonians and bottom club Brixworth have also qualified for Finals Day which will take place on Sunday, July 1 at a venue to be confirmed.

Oundle, Finedon and Horton House are vying for the final berth as best runners-up. Initial thoughts are that Oundle will win through, but as yet this is unconfirmed.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 17

FINEDON lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 6 wkts

Finedon 152 (S. Davis 68, M. Clarke 27)

Bowling: D. Sayer 3.5-0-21-2; V. Bajaj 4-0-20-2; J. Smith 4-0-51-1; M. Milner 3-0-18-2; M. Danyaal 1-0-22-0; M. Saif 3-0-18-1.

Peterborough

C. Milner c Clarke b Hodgson 40

D. Clarke c Chopping b Brett 17

A. Mitchell c Evans b Brett 15

V. Bajaj not out 37

D. Sayer c Creighton b Brierley 23

K. Judd not out 4

Extras 17

TOTAL (4 wkts) 153