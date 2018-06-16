NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Teenagers star as Peterborough Town win again, Oundle complete back-to-back victories after impressive run chase

Teenagers were again to the fore as Peterborough Town extended their unbeaten record in the Northants Premier Division to eight matches today (June 16).

Stylish 16 year-old left hander Danny Malik claimed his first half century at this level with an undefeated 54 as Town amassed 258-5 in their 50 overs at Northampton Saints.

Mohammed Saif picked up another three wickets at Northampton Saints.

And then 17 year-old off-spinner Mohammed Saif continued to build his impressive reputation as a player to watch with a 3-47 spell as a strong Saints batting line-up were dismissed for 224.

The win, by 35 runs, was a fourth in a row for Town and this was arguably the most impressive. Saints had been in excellent form themselves and welcomed Northants staff member back Saif Zaib to their starting line-up after an appearance for the first-=class county’s first team.

But Town’s strength in depth proved crucial. Malik and David Sayer (49no) compiled an unbroken stand of 95 for the sixth wicket to ensure the hard graft earlier on from Alex Mitchell (36), Kieran Judd (31), Vansh Bajaj (22), Asim Butt (21) and captain David Clarke (17) didn’t go to waste.

Zaib picked up two rather expensive wickets and made just 25 before he nicked behind off paceman Sayer.

Opener Jack Mousley batted well for 74, but from 92-1 wickets fell at regular intervals with Bajaj also claiming three wickets with his off spinners and Sayer showing improved form to collect 2-47.

Town stay second behind Old Northamptonians ahead of a home match against third-placed Finedon next Saturday (June 23).

Town are also at Finedon tomorrow (January 17) for two Northants T20 Championship fixtures against the host club and Wollaston.

Oundle completed back-to-back wins, seeing off Brigstock by seven wickets at Milton Road. They chased down 236-8 for the loss of just three wickets despite the absence of star batsmen James Kettleborough and Ben Smith.

Pete Foster made 90 and Dan Robinson (58) joined him an opening stand of 157 to set up a comfortable win with almost nine overs to spare.

Earlier Conor Craig (4-46) and younger brother Harrison Craig (2-37) had bowled well for Oundle.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 16

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 35 runs

Town

D. Clarke c Taylor b Wolstenholme 17

K. Judd lbw Zaib 31

A. Butt lbw Zaib 21

V. Bajaj c and b Babar 23

A. Mitchell c Taylor b Home 36

D. Malik not out 54

D. Sayer not out 49

Extras 27

TOTAL (5 wkts) 258

Bowling: S. Zaib 2-51

Saints 224 (M. Saif 10-1-47-3; V. Bajaj 10-1-53-3, D. Sayer 10-1-47-2; J. Smith 9-0-24-1; M. Milner 9-2-49-1).

OUNDLE beat BRIGSTOCK by 7 wkts

Brigstock 236-8 (D. Croker 64no, C. Craig 4-46, H. Craig 2-34)

Oundle 237-3 (P. Foster 90, D. Robinson 58, M. Hodgson 36).