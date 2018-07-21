NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Peterborough Town continue their domination of Oundle Town

To misquote Benjamin Franklin, Death, taxes and Peterborough Town to beat Oundle in the Northants Premier Division are the three certainties in this world.

Oundle strenghten their side ahead of every season, but they’ve yet to find a way to beat their neighbours in an ECB top-flight match.

Oundle's Dan Robinson was run out for 99 against Peterborough Town.

Six wickets with 15 overs to spare was the margin of victory today (July 21) and that after Oundle had posted what appeared to be a decent 50-over score of 234-9.

More so when Town skipper David Clarke fell early, but his departure enabled the rest of the Peterborough batsmen to gorge on some friendly bowling.

Rob Sayer (52 from 50 balls, six fours, one six) and Asim Butt (63 from 46 balls, 14 fours) set the tone with a second-wicket stand of 102 and when they’d both fallen to Harrison Craig, Alex Mitchell (68no from 63 balls, 12 fours, one six) and David Sayer (33 from 28 balls, five fours, one six) took charge to complete an emphatic success.

Earlier Oundle opener Dan Robinson was run out by Clarke for a painstaking 99 (164 balls) and Conor Craig contributed a breezy 56 which included two sixes.

Conor Craig played well for 56 for Oundle against Peterborough Town.

Vansh Bajaj (4-55) bowled best for Peterborough who have now beaten Oundle three times in Northants’ competitions this summer.

Peterborough were further boosted by a shock one-wicket loss for Finedon, who started the day top of the table, at Wollaston.

Peterborough host new leaders and reigning champions Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate next Saturday (July 28).

Scores

Oundle

J. Kettleborough c C. Milner b D. Sayer 5, D. Robinson run out 99, M. Hodgson c Butt b D. Sayer 10, C. Craig b Saif 56, B. Smith b Bajaj 36, J. Bolsover lbw R. Sayer 5, C. Wake st C. Milner b Bajaj 3, T. Norman b Bajaj 1, L. Fresen st C. Milner b Bajaj 2, H. Craig not out 1, P. Patel not out 1. Extras 15. TOTAL 234-9

Bowling: D. Sayer 9-0-47-2; R. Kendall 9-3-18-0; V. Bajaj 10-0-55-4; R. Sayer 10-1-47-1; M. Milner 7-0-30-0; M. Saif 5-0-30-1.

Peterborough

R. Sayer b H. Craig 52, D. Clarke lbw Norman 4, A. Butt c Kettleborough b H. Craig 63, A. Mitchell not out 68, D. Sayer c Fresen b Kettleborough 33, V. Bajaj not out 11. Extras 5. TOTAL 235-5.

Bowling: L. Fresen 5-0-51-0; T. Norman 6-0-38-1; P. Patel 7-0-38-0; H. Craig 7-0-37-2; J. Bolsover 3-0-29-0; J. Kettleborough 4-0-35-1; C. Craig 2.4-0-7-0.