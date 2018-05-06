NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Sayer shines, Edwards impresses as Peterborough Town continued their domination of Oundle

Many players might all have changed, but the result stayed pretty much the same as Peterborough Town again got the better of Oundle in a Northants Premier Division match yesterday (May 5).

There was a suspicion before the game that Town had never been more vulnerable. Star players had left, they sat bottom of the table after collecting a 20-point deduction for an admin error and they were facing an Oundle side apparently rejuvenated by an influx of new, improved players. Oundle had four debutants at Bretton Gate, but they still slumped to a rather comfortable six-wicket defeat as Town maintained their unbeaten record against their neighbours at this level.

Oundle before their six-wicket defeat at the hands of Peterborough Town, front, left to right, (front) Ben Smith, Phil Adams, Mark Hodgson, Conor Craig, Harrison Craig, back, Pete Foster, James Kettleborough, Mohammed Qadeer, Primesh Patel, Tom Norman and Dan Robinson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town were also much-changed on recent seasons, but they appear to have recruited wisely. Seamer Mark Edwards might lack the snarling aggression and pace of departed ace Joe Dawborn, but his accuracy here accounted for Pete Foster - with the third ball he’d bowled in Town colours - and then the prize scalp of Derbyshire second team skipper James Kettleborough for just 10.

Both were bowled and when Dan Robinson - one of four former Nassington players in the Oundle side - was snaffled by wicket-keeper Chris Milner, Edwards was able to reflect on most pleasing debut figures of 3-21.

From 14-3 Oundle did recover thanks to the efforts of Ireland cricket coach Ben Smith (69) and skipper Mark Hodgson (32), but spin twins Rob Sayer and Lewis Bruce applied the brakes before running through the visiting lower order.

Sayer, a former Town player who hit the big-time with England Under 19s and Leicestershire, is back at Bretton Gate on loan and he shone with both bat and ball, claiming 4-45 as Oundle were hustled out for 162 and then adding a stylish 61 as he and captain David Clarke (48) put on 115 for the second wicket to effectively seal the win.

Star bastman Asim Butt had been dismissed early on by young Oundle left-arm spinner Harrison Craig who went on to take all four Town wickets to fall.

But others found the step up from Cambs League cricket too much on this occasion as Town strolled to victory with over 10 overs to spare.

SCORES

Oundle

J. Kettleborough b Edwards 10

P. Foster b Edwards 0

D. Robinson c Milner b Edwards 1

M. Hodgson b Bruce 32

B. Smith c Clarke b Bruce 69

P. Adams lbw Sayer 9

C. Craig b Sayer 10

T. Norman lbw Sayer 0

H. Craig lbw Sayer 5

M. Qadeer not out as T12

P, Patel run out 0

Extras 14

TOTAL 162

Bowling: J. Smith 6-1-17-0; M. Edwards 9.1-4-21-3; M. Danyaal 4-0-10-0; R. Sayer 15-2-45-4; L. Bruce 15-1-58-2.

Peterborough Town

A. Butt c Qadeer b H. Craig 5

D. Clarke b H. Craig 48

R. Sayer c Kettleborough b H. Craig 61

K. Judd not out 11

V. Bajaj c Robinson b H. Craig 1

L. Bruce not out 17

Extras 20

TOTAL (4 wkts) 163

Bowling: H. Craig 13.4-3-38-4; P. Patel 4-1-21-0; M. Qadeer 5-1-22-0; T. Norman 6-0-42-0; C. Craig 3-0-27-0; J. Kattleborough 8-1-14-0.