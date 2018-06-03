NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Peterborough Town breeze past generous gift-bearing opposition, Oundle’s ‘wide boys’ suffer narrow defeat

Brixworth arrived at Bretton Gate bearing gifts yesterday (June 2).

They won the toss ahead of this Northants Premier Division clash, decided to bat first in the sort of gloomy, overcast conditions that surely suited bowlers and then proceeded to throw wickets away with remarkable abandon.

Fast bowler David Sayer in action for Peterborough Town against Brixworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors lost four wickets for one run early in the game - seamer Jamie Smith claiming three wickets in the same over including star Cambs Minor Counties man Callum Guest - and then five wickets for no runs in a bizarre 14-ball spell to end their innings at 74 all out.

Brixworth had recovered from 28-5 to 74-5 before their world caved in. Smith finished with 4-20 and was well supported by slow bowlers Vansh Bajaj (3-16) and Matt Milner (2-6) as well some fine catching from wicket-keeper Chris Milner, slip man Asim Butt and David Sayer, who pulled off a terrific one-handed grab in the covers. The strugglers were fortunate Sayer threw in a healthy number of wides alongside some genuinely quick rip-snorters.

Brixworth’s innings lasted just 21 overs and 3 balls (plus 16 wides) and Town strolled home for the loss of skipper David Clarke for a breezy 25. There was time for 16 year-old Danny Malik to show off his promise as he was unbeaten on 25 when Town completed the formality of victory.

The city side, who travel to Henley for a tough-looking National Club KO Cup third round match today (June 3), remain unbeaten and in second place, once the league table takes into account a reimbursement of 10 penalty points.

Oundle lost a nail-biter by one wicket at Wollaston after collapsing from 84-0 to 159 all-out. Openers Pete Foster (52) and James Kettleborough (40) were rather let down by the rest of the batting. Kettleborough’s run of consecutive tons ended at three.

It was nip and tuck throughout Wollaston’s reply before a last-wicket stand of 10 saw the home side home. South African Liam Fresen delivered his best bowling for Oundle with 4-31, but the visitors conceded a whopping 54 in extras - 41 of them wides!

Oundle are now one off the bottom of the table. Only Brixworth are below them.

Brixworth

A. Lacey c Butt b Sayer 4

H. Penberthy c C. Milner b Smith 0

C. Guest c C. Milner b Smith 6

J. Bowers b Bajaj 21

M. Curzon c Sayer b Smith 0

W. Thomas c Butt b Smith 0

T. Cowley c C. Milner b M. Milner 24

H. Patel c Clarke b Bajaj 0

A. Starmer c and b Milner 0

S. Wilkes not out 0

R. McLean lbw Bajaj 0

Extras 20

TOTAL 75

Bowling: J. Smith 8-3-20-4; D. Sayer 6-0-26-1; V. Bajaj 4.3-0-16-3; M. Milner 3-0-6-2.

Peterborough Town 79-1 (D. Malik 25no, D. Clarke 25, A. Butt 15no).

OUNDLE 159 (P. Foster 52, J. Kettleborough 40, R. Bassin 4-44, N. Healey 4-52).

WOLLASTON 162-9 (Extras 54, L. Fresen 4-31, T. Norman 2-26, C. Craig 2-34).