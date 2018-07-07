NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Captain in charge for Peterborough Town, Oundle throw victory away twice

Captain David Clarke again led from the front as Peterborough Town made significant progress in the Northants Premier Division today (July 7).

Clarke went past 400 runs for the top-flight season with a masterful 117 at Wollaston. It was his second ton of the summer.

Asim Butt played well for 59 for Peterborough Town at Wollaston.

But more importantly it enabled Town to move within 11 points of top spot which is now held by Finedon. Previous leaders Old Northamptonians lost for the first time this summer and drop into second, just eight points ahead of Town.

Clarke’s 117 and his second-wicket partnership of 152 with Asim Butt made sure this result wasn’t in doubt before the players took a breather to watch England’s stroll past Sweden into the World Cup semi-finals.

From 187-1 Town did falter slightly, but a final score of 293-8 was always likely to be enough against a team struggling near the foot of the table. Clarke struck 16 fours in his innings.

The Wollaston wicket wasn’t that good and once David Sayer and Richard Kendall had delivered tight opening spells it was just a question of how many Town would win by - 92 runs was the answer.

Dan Robinson struck 62 for Oundle against Geddington.

Sayer finished with 3-27 to better the returns of Town’s battery of four slow bowlers - an ideal attack in this scorching summer.

Teenager Mohammed Saif (3-49) again impressed, while Vansh Bajaj (2-41) picked up two early wickets.

Elsewhere Oundle let victory escape from their clutches twice against Geddington.

Their visitors were 128-7, but managed to reach 205 all out and Oundle were 90-0 in reply before collapsing to 169.

Openers Dan Robinson (62) and Pete Foster (48) gave Oundle their flying start, but they received precious little support against the leg spin of Geddington ace Tiann Raubenheimer (5-37).

RESULTS

Saturday, July 7

WOLLASTON lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 92 runs

Town: E. Alexander b 8, D. Clarke lbw 117, A. Butt st 59, V. Bajaj c 13, A, Mitchell lbw 18, D. Sayer c 21, D. Malik c 3, C. Milner lbw 19, M. Milner not out 9, M. Saif not out 1. Extras 25. TOTAL 293-8.

Wollaston: S. Drage b M. Milner 19, A. Momi b Sayer 8, L. Battier b Bajaj 25, C. Monteith st C. Milner b Saif 19, P. Chauhan c M. Milner b Bajaj 10, C. Melly b Kendall 28, M, Carter c C. Milner b Saif 22, R. Basson b Saif 12, C. Perry st C. Milner b Sayer 9, J. Steggles c b Sayer 13, N. Hegley not out 4. Extras 32. TOTAL 201.

Bowling: D. Sayer 8.2-3-27-3; R. Kendall 8-3-18-1; V. Bajaj 10-0-41-2; M. Milner 10-0-42-1; M. Saif 10-0-49-3; D, Malik 2-0-14-0.

OUNDLE lost to GEDDINGTON by 36 runs

Geddington 205 (C. Murdoch 39, C. Gingell 38, L. Fresen 4-54, J. Bolsover 2-23, J. Charlton 2-25, H. Craig 2-29).

Oundle 169 (D. Robinson 62, P. Foster 48, T. Raubenheimer 5-37, A. Arif 3-16).