Newvborough Bulls charge to cup win, plate success for Orton Park, Barnack's dynamic duo on fire again, Falcon flying high

Newborough's Ashley Fisher is bowled during the Killingworth Cup Final against Sheikh 11. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Bulls cracked 174-6 in their 20 overs in the Peterborough Midweek League competition after a blistering start from David Cooper (38 from 10 balls) and a rapid finish from Robbie Trickett (35). Batsmen have to retire at 35 in this competition. Youngster George Woods contributed 31. Hamza Jarral whacked 38 for Sheikh and received excellent support from Ali Haider (29) and Bashahrat Ali (20) before an unbeaten 31 from Usman Farooq got Sheikh close to victory, while Matt Cawley took 3-23 for the Bulls.

In the John Bigham Plate Final – the league have honoured a long-serving local cricket official by adding his name to the competition title – Orton Park beat Strikers by two runs despite collapsing from 60-8 to 118 all out.

Sam Jarvis top scored with 38 for the winners before Oliver Calpin (4-14) undermined the Strikers’ reply. Muhammad Zahid Nadeem bagged 5-11 for the runners-up.

Barnack’s dynamic duo Ajaz Akhtar and Asim Butt were at it again as both blasted centuries in a 211-run Rutland Division One win over Oakham. Akhtar finished unbeaten on 151 from 131 balls – he’s now recorded his three career best scores this summer – for his fifth ton of the summer. Butt smacked 134 from 104 balls for a fourth Barnack century this season as his side powered to 311-4.

Javed Ghani (5-23) and Arshad Majeed (4-25) then ran through the Oakham innings to propel Barnack back to the top of the table.

Overseas star Brandon Diplock made his first Bourne ton, but it was in a losing cause as Spalding won the Rutland Division Three match by 83 runs.

Falcon seconds have flown to the top of Hunts Division Three after a high-scoring 7 wicket win at Burgley Park seconds.

Saqib Hafeez Dar (82) and Shohaib Arshad (81no) did the bulk of the scoring for Falcon as they breezed past Burghley’s 152-6 in 38 overs.

Royal Strikers are challenging hard for the Division Four title in their first season. Asish Chunakara Thomas struck 63 in a 95-run win over Godmanchester seconds.

Bourne seconds are right in the hunt for South Lincs Premier Division title honours. They are second after Frddie Arlott’s 4-10 helped them skittle Heckington for 80 on the way to a seven-wicket win.