New captain at Market Deeping CC, junior awards at Peterborough Town CC

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Connor Gillett in action for Market Deeping.
​Opening batsman Connor Gillett will skipper Lincs Premier Division side Market Deeping CC in 2025.

​Gillett replaces all-rounder James Hook who has stepped down after four years in charge.

Deeping finished eighth in a 12-team division last season. They will be joined in the Premier Division by South Lincs champions Burghley Park in 2025, but Long Sutton have been relegated.

JUNIOR AWARDS

Prize winners at the Peterborough Town CC presentation night after another excellent season.

U9: Harry Walton (Batter), Maooz Zafar (Bowler), Seb Phillips (Most Improved), Aaditya Raja (Coach’s Award).

U11: Oliver Siddorns (Batter), William Buckingham (Bowler), Musa Sarwar (Most Improved), Zak Mikulin (Coach’s Award).

U13 T20: Aarav Poshala (Batter), Krishiv Pandya (Bowler), Sammy Spencer (Most Improved), Dexter Pierri Coakley (Coach’s Award).

U13 T16: Alex Duckham (Batter), Aydin Ihsan (Bowler), Henley Lilley (Most Improved), Paranith Rangaswamy (Coach’s Award).

U15: Oliver Goodliffe (Batter), Abdullah Raza (Bowler), Aarav Roy (Most Improved), Darren Parkin (Coaches Award).

Girls and Dynamos: Hayah Lalilawa (Batter), Vibha Banda (Bowler), Freya Ellingham (Most Improved), Jess Wilson (Coach’s Award).

INDOOR CRICKET

The Hunts & Peterborough League will start at Bushfield Sports Centre on Sunday, November 17. Eight teams have entered.

