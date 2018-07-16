NATIONAL CLUB KO: Peterborough Town’s national adventure is over, but they went down fighting.

Peterborough Town’s dramatic National Club KO adventure is over, beaten at Bretton Gate by a solid, combative Brentwood side by 79 runs in a last-16 tie yesterday (July 15).

But the club will still find comfort in a best-ever run in the competition. They were largely outplayed yesterday by the team currently second in the Essex Premier Division, but as usual this season Town suffered a horrible stroke of misfortune as star man Lewis Bruce fell ill while bowling and didn’t recover in time to bat.

Matt Milner bowling for Peterborough Town against Brentwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bruce, who happily received an all-clear from medical staff later in the afternoon, is a fine player of the sort of spin bowling which dominated during a steaming hot day, but whether or nor he’d have turned a comfortable defeat into victory is debatable.

At half-time Town were in good heart having restricted Brentwood to 208-7 in their 40 overs, but on a low-bouncing track that proved a considerable score. Once openers Rob Sayer and David Clarke had fallen in quick succession after an opening stand of 30, Brentwood tightened their grip and never let it go.

Only Asim Butt had the necessary skill level to cope, but even he found boundaries hard to come by. His departure from a gritty 47 was the end game in a score of 129 all out.

Town’s assortment of slow bowlers all performed with credit, while David Sayer pulled off a brilliant run-out to dismiss classy-looking batsman Rishi Patel for 32. Patel later took three wickets including that of Butt.

Action from Peterborough Town v Brentwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

RESULT

Sunday July 15

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to BRENTWOOD by 79 runs

Brentwood 208-7 (J. Buttleman 43, T. Oakley 36)

Bowling: D. Sayer 3.5-0-32-0; K. Jones 4-0-15-1; R. Sayer 8-1-38-0; L. Bruce 4.1-0-25-1; M. Milner 8-0-41-2; M. Saif 8-0-33-1; D. Malik 4-0-19-1.

Town 129 (A, Butt 47, R. Sayer 18, D. Sayer 15, M. Milner 11no, T. Moore 3-14, R. Patel 3-27).