Monty was a big hit with the kids at Peterborough Town CC

Monty Panesar with youngsters at Peterborough Town Cricket Club at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes

​Former England star Monty Panesar proved a big hit with the youngsters of Peterborough Town CC.

Panesar won 50 Test caps for England and featured in an Ashes winning series against Australia in 2009.

The 42 year-old made 77 appearances for his country across all formats of his sport.

Panesar was at Bretton Gate to host a coaching session with ‘all-star’ children before handing out the prizes at a presentation ceremony.

Spin bowler Panesar then coached the Town juniors before taking part in a well-attended Q & A in the clubhouse.

Youngsters were then able to mingle and have photographs taken with a man who took 167 Test match wickets – 191 in total – for England.

Hampton-based restaurant Maharanis supported the night.

Panesar first appeared at Bretton Gate when representing Northants Academy in a Northants Premier Division game against Peterborough Town when a teenager.

He returned last year to play in a match for the England Legends team that raises big money for charity.

Peterborough Town have a thriving junior set-up with a couple of hundred youngsters attending coaching sessions most weeks.

Teams ranging from under 9s to under 16s regularly represent the club in competitive matches.

Youngsters are also given the chance to play for Town’s five adult teams who take to the field over a weekend.

Several have gone on to play first-team cricket including current stars Kyle Medcalf, Jamie Smith, Karanpal Singh and Scott Howard.