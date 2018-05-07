MINOR COUNTIES: The stars (including an England international) come out to play top class T20 at Bretton Gate and Bourne

Cambridgeshire make a rare foray to Bretton Gate, home of Peterborough Town, today (May 7) for two T20 games against Suffolk.

Suffolk’s star attraction is England T20 international Tymal Mills, a fast bowler with experience of the Indian Premier League and the BIg Bash.

Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington bowled well for Cambs against Herts.

Mills played in one of Suffolk’s games against Norfolk yesterday (May 6) returning figures of 0-26 from four overs in a heavy defeat. Suffolk lost both games after failing to reach 100 in either game at Woolpit CC.

Cambs were in action at Bishop’s Stortford against Hertfordshire yesterday and won one and lost one of their two matches.

Ed Ballard smacked an unbeaten 98 from 68 balls as Cambs piled up 169-5 to set up a 33-run success in the first match. Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington bagged 2-25 in Suffolk’s 136-9.

But it was a different story in match two as Cambs were dismissed for just 112 with Herts breezing home for the loss of just two wickets.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer is in the Cambs squad along with Wisbech Town pair Rippington and James Williams. Williams is the Cambs skipper.

Scores: Cambs 169-5 (E. Ballard 98no, C. Guest 21), Suffolk 136-9 (S. Rippington 2-25).

Cambs 112 (E. Ballard 32), Suffolk 113-2.

There’s also quality T20 action available at Bourne CC today as the host club welcome Market Deeping and Grantham for the first round of Winkworth Cup matches, the T20 competition for Lincolnshire Premier Division clubs.

Deeping take on Grantham in match one at 10.30am. The losers then take on Bourne in match two.