MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs start season in High Wycombe, Hunts open their campaign in Ramsey

Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire open their seasons on Sunday (April 29)

Cambs face Bucks at High Wycombe in their opening one-day Unicorns Trophy match. Wisbech all-rounder James Williams is the skipper this season and he has clubmate Sam Rippington in his first squad alongside Rob Sayer of Peterborough Town.

Harrison Craig plays for Hunts against the Northants Academy.

Cambs: J. Williams, E. Ballard, B, Howgego, M. Pepper, C. Guest. R. Sayer, P. Summerskill, R. Gordon, J. Dawborn, J. Sykes, S. Rippington.

Hunts open their season with a 50-over friendly against the Northants Academy at Ramsey (11am).

Ramsey’s Michael Cafferkey is the skipper with Rob Vitas managing the team for the first time. Peterborough Town players David Sayer and Matt Milner have been selected as well as Oundle’s Craig brothers, Harrison and Conor.

Hunts: M. Cafferkey, N. Green, K. Judd, T. West, C. Craig, Z. Manzoor, J. Dumford, B. Hussain, M. Milner, D. Sayer, H. Craig.