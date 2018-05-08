MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs run out of steam on a brutally hot day at Bretton Gate

Cambridgeshire started brightly, but ran out of steam for the second successive day in the new Unicorns T20 Trophy format yesterday (May 7).

Cambs made a rare appearance at Peterborough Town to take on Suffolk in two matches. The home side won the first comfortably by 26 runs, but they were emphatically despatched by eight wickets in the second game on a brutally hot day at Bretton Gate.

Ben Howgego on the attack for Cambs against Suffolk at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

That’s two wins from four matches for Cambs and with only one team qualifying from their group of five they face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages.

A decent crowd turned up to watch the first match and many were disappointed not to see England T20 international Tymal Mills or home star Rob Sayer who had both been blocked from playing by their first-class counties.

But there was still a sprinkling of local men in the Cambs team as skipper James Williams was joined by clubmate Josh Bowers, Oundle CC brothers Harrison and Conor Craig, as well as Ramsey skipper Michael Cafferkey.

Bowers has started the summer in strong batting form and he cracked an unbeaten 41 from 31 balls (two sixes, two fours) in match one as Cambs posted 153-5. Openers Ed Ballard (35) and Ben Howgego (32) has given Cambs a good start with a partnership of 66.

Cambs CCC T20 team at Bretton Gate: (no order): Cambs CC cricket team playing in T20 at Bretton Gate. Harrison Craig, Josh Bowers, Ben Howgego, Ed Ballard, Nesan Jeyaratnam, Michael Cafferkey, James Williams, Conor Craig, Recardo Gordon, James Sykes, Josh Arskey, Ben Clilverd.

In contrast Suffolk started badly slumping to 3-3 before recovering to 127 all out. Recordo Gordon (3-24), Conor Craig (2-20), Josh Arksey (2-27), Jamie Sykes (2-31) and Harrison Craig (1-24) all bowled well for Cambs.

Cambs required some good late hitting from Williams (37 from 36 balls), Bowers (24 from nine balls, two sixes, two fours) and Conor Craig (16no from eight balls, two sixes) to post 142-6 in match two, but Suffolk strolled home with five balls to spare once wicket-keeper Bowers had spilled Adam Ball (55) badly.

Scores: Cambs 153-5 (J. Bowers 41no, E. Ballard 35, B. Howgego 32, J. Williams 24), Suffolk 127 (J. Mickleburgh 50, K. Young 25, R. Gordon 3-24, C. Craig 2-20, J. Arksey 2-27, J. Sykes 2-31),

Cambs 142-6 (J. Williams 38, J. Bowers 24, B. Howgego 24, N. Jeyaratnam 20), Suffolk 146-2 (A. Ball 55no, J. Foley 41, K. Young 33no).