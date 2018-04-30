MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs bow out at the first round stage

Cambridgeshire bowed out of the Unicorns Trophy - the one-day competition for the Minor Counties - at the first round stage following a six wicket defeat to Buckinghamshire in High Wycombe yesterday (April 29).

Cmabs collapsed to 177 all out after a promising start, losing their last six wickets for 20.

Ed Ballard (49) and Ben Howgego (34) added 61 for the first wicket and Cambs also reached 92-1 and 131-3 before their late slump. Debutant Ballard struck five fours and two sixes in his knock which occupied just 43 balls.

Northants staff member Saif Zaib claimed 5-24 for Bucks and then made 51 as Bucks breezed home with almost four overs to spare. Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer dismissed Zaib with the help of a catch from new Cambs skipper James Williams of Wisbech Town. Sayer returned excellent figures of 1-23 from 10 overs.

It’s T/20 time for Cambs next weekend when they take on Hertfordshire at Bishop’s Stortford on Sunday (May 6) and Suffolk at Peterborough Town on Monday (May 7, 11am & 2pm). Cambs take on both rivals twice on the same day.

Hunts’ opening fixture against the Northants Academy at Ramsey yesterday was cancelled because of rain. They are next in action in a T20 tri-series against the Leicestershire Academy and the Army.