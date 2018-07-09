MINOR COUNTIES: Cambridgeshire struggle in the seaside sun

Have your say

Cambridgeshire struggled in the sun on the first day of their Unicorns Championship game against Lincolnshire at Cleethorpes (July 8).

The hosts piled up 442-7 in their 90 overs before taking the wicket of Cambs opener Chris Beech before the close.

Joseph Kendall (142) and former Notts pro Bilal Shafayat (101 from 101 balls) scored heavily for Lincs. Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson, the Lincs skipper, made 39.

Josh Arksey claimed three wickets for Cambs who closed on 50-1.

The match resumes at 11am today (July 9).

Cambs won their first match of the season against Cumberland.

Scores: Lincs 442-7 (J. Kendall 142, B. Shafayat 101no, L. Kimber 82, C. Wilson 39, C. Jones 32, J. Arksey 3-107).

Cambs 50-1 (M. Gouldstone 21no).