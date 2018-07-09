MINOR COUNTIES: Cambridgeshire fight back against Lincolnshire thanks to a debut ton

Have your say

Cambridgeshire fought back well with the bat on the second day of their Unicorns Championship match with Lincolnshire at Cleethorpes (July 9).

Responding to the home side’s mammoth first innings score of 442-7, Cambs were in all sorts of trouble at 116-5, but Alex Woolliscroft and Jamie Seabrook added 144 for the sixth wicket.

Woolliscroft, a debutant from Clifton CC, was finally dismissed for 104 with Seabrook contributing 78. A well struck 42 from Jimmy Vandepeer enabled Cambs to close their first innings on 355-9, a deficit of 87.

Lincs extended that lead to 237 with seven wickets still in hand by the close with Chris Jones making 50 and first-innings centurian Bilal Shafayat unbeaten on 38.

The match finishes today (July 10).

Scores: Lincs 442-7 (J. Kendall 142, B. Shafayat 101no, L. Kimber 82, C. Wilson 39, C. Jones 32, J. Arksey 3-107) & 153-3 (C. Jones 50, B. Shafayat 38no, D. Freeman 28no, J. Kendall 26)

Cambs 355-9 (A. Woolliscroft 104, J. Seabrook 78, M. Gouldstone 45, J. Vandepeer 42, J. Bowers 25, C. Guest 20, N. Keast 6-137).