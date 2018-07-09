MINOR COUNTIES: Cambridgeshire crushed in Cleethorpes

Have your say

Cambridgeshire were well beaten in their Unicorns Championship match against Lincolnshire in Cleethorpes.

Cambs’ top order collapsed today (July 10) after being set a victory target of 356. They fell to 78-5 before recovering to 239 all-out with number nine James Vendepeer striking 79.

The 116-run win wasn’t quite enough to take Lincs above Cambs in the Eastern Division table. Both are mid-table after recording a win and a loss in two completed games.

Scores: Lincs 442-7 (J. Kendall 142, B. Shafayat 101no, L. Kimber 82, C. Wilson 39, C. Jones 32, J. Arksey 3-107) & 268-8 (D. Freeman 85, C. Jones 50, B. Shafayat 45, J. Kendall 26, J. Kimber 22no, N. Keast 22, J. Arksey 3-77, J. Vandepeer 2-83).

Cambs 355-9 (A. Woolliscroft 104, J. Seabrook 78, M. Gouldstone 45, J. Vandepeer 42, J. Bowers 25, C. Guest 20, N. Keast 6-137) & 239 (J. Vandepeer 76, C. Beech 44, R. Gordon 40, N. Keast 4-91, C. Free 3-37, D. Freeman 2-18).