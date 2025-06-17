Mighty Mehmood hits form with a big bang for Market Deeping, hard-hitting Hayden hammers it for Sawtry and a first ton for captain Tim

Harry Richardson in action for Orton Park in their South Lincs Division One win over Moulton Harrox seconds.

Market Deeping’s overseas recruit Aashar Mehmood has hit form with a big bang.

Mehmood blasted a rapid 121 (98 balls) in a Lincs Premier Division defeat on Saturday and any personal frustration was promptly taken out on Oundle Town in a Stamford Charity T20 Cup quarter-final tie at Outgang Road on Monday.

Mehmood opened the batting and blasted a second ton in three days. He cracked a brilliant 130 in an innings that occupied just 65 balls and included 14 fours and 8 sixes as Deeping powered their way to 190-4 in their 20 overs in a repeat of last year’s final.

Oundle, who had been smashed about by last season’s Deeping pro Hayatullah Niazi in a game against Peterborough Town on Saturday, started well in reply, but were dismissed for 161 with Mehmood completing a decent game with a 2-20 spell.

The Orton Park team that beat Moulton Harrox seconds in a South Lincs Division One game. Back row, left to right, Richard Morris, Tom Wilkin, Adam Boothman, Ethan Debell, Andrew Phillips, Clive Evans, front, Tom Holman, Oli Calpin, Connor Parnell (c), Harry Richardson, Jack Calpin. Photo David Lowndes.

Deeping will now host Bourne in the semi-final on Monday, June 30. Bourne beat Newborough by 40 runs in their quarter-final last night after Jack Berry had clubbed 78 from just 48 balls in a team score of 160-6.

There’s also a very local derby in other semi-final as Ketton Sports will entertain Burghley Park. Ketton eased home by seven wickets against Pak Azad on Monday when Burghley Park were pipping Peterborough Town by 15 runs. Town’s Karanpal Singh (5-20) was an unlucky loser as Burghley successfully defended a modest 138-9. Burghley’s slow bowler Mo Azhar (3-20) also bowled well with teenager Oliver Goodliffe (43) top scoring for Town.

Burghley also came through another close battle in a Rutland Division One game on Saturday as they eased to a 5-run win at Barnack. Ryan Gilmour (95 & 3-46) was the star man for the team at the top of the table.

Newborough won the battle of the top two in the South Lincs Championship by two wickets in a low-scoring game at Moulton Harrox. Shiva Teekasingh (4-24) did most to restrict Harrox, who are now top by just three points, to 138.

Second-placed Orton Park made it six wins from seven games in Division One with a comfortable 150-run success over bottom club Moulton Harrox seconds. Middle order men Tom Wilkin (77no) and Andy Phillips (51) pushed the city side up to 269-8 in their 45 overs. Clive Evans and Adam Boothman each took three Harrox wickets.

There were two centurions for Division Two leaders Orton Park in their 296-6 against Spalding seconds. Vidit Matta (113) and Abbas Qureshi (100) were the men in form.

The city side will do well to hold off Castor at this level. The villagers have won three out of three, the latest by 10 wickets at Baston who they dismissed for just 71.

Hard-hitting Hayden Bream hammered 147 from just 68 balls (17 4s, 8 sixes) as Sawtry thrashed Biggleswade seconds by 221 runs. Kieran Gregory bagged 5-13 as the losers were skittled for 105, but a splendid all-round performance from Arbas Nawaz (99 & 3-55) couldn’t save Nassington from an 8-run defeat at Blunham seconds.

Mark Drake was in imperious form for Bretton in this section as he followed 119 from 99 balls with a 4-10 spell as the city side gained a much-needed 160-run win over Stamford Town seconds.

Peterborough Town thirds are top of Division Three after a 33-run win over Barnack seconds and Matt Watts struck 129 as Hampton seconds beat Houghton & Wyton by 76 runs.

Captain Tim Over was the star of the show as Town fourths beat Orton Park thirds by seven wickets in Division Four. Over recorded the first ton of his career and finished 106 not out.