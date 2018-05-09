MERIT TABLE: Zeeshan is the best batsman, just ahead of a Sawtry veteran and a Leicestershire star

Zeeshan Manzoor and Tom Sanderson were the top performers with bat and ball on the local cricket scene last weekend (May 5/6).

Manzoor clubbed 129 for Ketton Sports in a Rutland Division One win over Grantham, while Sanderson bagged 6-8 for Peterborough Town thirds in a nine-wicket success over King’s Keys in Hunts Division Three.

Sawtry lost three of their first five batsmen for ducks, but still piled up 248-8 in a Rutland Division Four West game against Kimbolton. Ian Bonsall smacked 111 batting at number six with opener Hayden Bream contributing 74.

Leicestershire first-class player Zac Chappell turned out for his local club Stamford Town in Rutland Division Two and scored 106 to set up a 141-run win over Ramsey. Ahsan Ali Azhar was unbeaten on 80 when Werrington completed a five wicket win over Huntingdon in Division Three.

An unbroken opening stand of 151 between Mohsin Ali (73no) and Jon Dee (66no) in just 16 overs sped Hampton to a 10-wicket Hunts Division One win over Houghton & Wyton.

BATTING

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 129

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 111

J. Ali (Hampton 2nds) *108

Z. Chappell (Stamford Town) 106

E. Ballard (Cambs) *98

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 97

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 96

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) *90

A. Hussain (Moulton Harrox) 88

D. Iqbal (Peterborough Town 2nds) 86

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 85

A. Azhar (Werrington) *80

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 79

S. Rajaguru (March Town) *78

J. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 77

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 77

T. Bentley (Uffington) 76

H. Bream (Sawtry) 74

M. Ali (Hampton) *73

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 73

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) 70

M. Zafar (Hampton) *69

B. Smith (Oundle) 69

T. Ahmedzai (Huntingdon) 68

B. Hancock (Burghley Park) 67

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 67

J. Dee (Hampton) *66

J. Temple (Bourne) 66

A. Ali (Nassington) 65

D. Cooper (Newborough) 63

J. Miles (Spalding) 63

R. Sayer (Peterborough Town) 61

J. Evison (Bourne) *60

P. Foster (Oundle) 60

S. Evision (Bourne) *59

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) *58

S. Arshad (Barnack) *57

G. Meichan (Orton Park) 56

R. Moden (March Town) 55

G. Freear (Wisbech) 51

J. Newton (Spalding) 51

R. Morris (Orton Park) *50

M. Papworth (Orton Park) *50

*denotes not out

Bowling

T. Sanderson (Pboro Town 3rds) 6-8

W. Naylor (Long Sutton 2nds) 6-24

J. Wilson (Spalding) 6-25

R. Ewing (Bharat Sports) 6-40

R. Baxter (Bretton) 5-25

Merit table entries are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more runs in a single innings or by a bowler taking five wickets or more in a single innings. Only one entry per week is permitted. Results must be published in the Peterborough Telegraph.