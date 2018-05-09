MERIT TABLE: Zeeshan is the best batsman, just ahead of a Sawtry veteran and a Leicestershire star

Zeeshan Manzoor and Tom Sanderson were the top performers with bat and ball on the local cricket scene last weekend (May 5/6).
Manzoor clubbed 129 for Ketton Sports in a Rutland Division One win over Grantham, while Sanderson bagged 6-8 for Peterborough Town thirds in a nine-wicket success over King’s Keys in Hunts Division Three.
Sawtry lost three of their first five batsmen for ducks, but still piled up 248-8 in a Rutland Division Four West game against Kimbolton. Ian Bonsall smacked 111 batting at number six with opener Hayden Bream contributing 74.
Leicestershire first-class player Zac Chappell turned out for his local club Stamford Town in Rutland Division Two and scored 106 to set up a 141-run win over Ramsey. Ahsan Ali Azhar was unbeaten on 80 when Werrington completed a five wicket win over Huntingdon in Division Three.
An unbroken opening stand of 151 between Mohsin Ali (73no) and Jon Dee (66no) in just 16 overs sped Hampton to a 10-wicket Hunts Division One win over Houghton & Wyton.
BATTING
Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 129
I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 111
J. Ali (Hampton 2nds) *108
Z. Chappell (Stamford Town) 106
E. Ballard (Cambs) *98
D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 97
R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 96
P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) *90
A. Hussain (Moulton Harrox) 88
D. Iqbal (Peterborough Town 2nds) 86
J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 85
A. Azhar (Werrington) *80
M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 79
S. Rajaguru (March Town) *78
J. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 77
J. Bowers (Wisbech) 77
T. Bentley (Uffington) 76
H. Bream (Sawtry) 74
M. Ali (Hampton) *73
U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 73
B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) 70
M. Zafar (Hampton) *69
B. Smith (Oundle) 69
T. Ahmedzai (Huntingdon) 68
B. Hancock (Burghley Park) 67
J. Smith (Market Deeping) 67
J. Dee (Hampton) *66
J. Temple (Bourne) 66
A. Ali (Nassington) 65
D. Cooper (Newborough) 63
J. Miles (Spalding) 63
R. Sayer (Peterborough Town) 61
J. Evison (Bourne) *60
P. Foster (Oundle) 60
S. Evision (Bourne) *59
R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) *58
S. Arshad (Barnack) *57
G. Meichan (Orton Park) 56
R. Moden (March Town) 55
G. Freear (Wisbech) 51
J. Newton (Spalding) 51
R. Morris (Orton Park) *50
M. Papworth (Orton Park) *50
*denotes not out
Bowling
T. Sanderson (Pboro Town 3rds) 6-8
W. Naylor (Long Sutton 2nds) 6-24
J. Wilson (Spalding) 6-25
R. Ewing (Bharat Sports) 6-40
R. Baxter (Bretton) 5-25
Merit table entries are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more runs in a single innings or by a bowler taking five wickets or more in a single innings. Only one entry per week is permitted. Results must be published in the Peterborough Telegraph.